DALLAS , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for selling custom branded merchandise to groups, recently announced a key partnership with American Solution for Business (ASB), providing members a fully-branded online store solution to help streamline the ordering process and grow sales.
"We're really proud of this partnership and integration," said Justin Zavadil, President of American Solutions for Business. "Our mission is to listen, learn and react to the needs of our salespeople so they're empowered to provide the best level of service possible to their customers. I'm excited to see the doors this partnership will open for us."
As a result of this partnership, OMG is providing exclusive benefits to members including customized training and onboarding programs, preferred pricing, and additional marketing and analytics resources.
"We are thrilled to partner with American Solutions for Business," said OMG President Matt Kaplan. "Distributors and consultants in the Promotional Products Industry have a lot of moving parts in meeting the needs of their customers and accounts. American Solutions for Business is a thought-leader and big name in the industry as a company who puts their members first and provides solutions that positively impact their success. By combining our software with their industry expertise and network, clients can streamline the ordering process, modernize the customer buying experience, and maximize sales for their business."
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
