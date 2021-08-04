DALLAS , Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for the Promotional Products and Team Dealer industries, welcomes Sarah Goshgarian-Unruh as the Senior Director of Business Development. Sarah comes to OMG with 15 years of experience in the Promotional Products industry.
Sarah most recently served as the Vice President of Sales at Logomark, an award-winning Promotional Products Supplier. Prior to her role with Logomark, Sarah was a Global Account Manager with Proforma, a Top 40 Promotional Products Distributor. Her deep experience in the Promotional Products space reinforces OMG's further investment in multi-channel growth by servicing Distributors and Decorators, while still maintaining a strong commitment to Team Dealers.
"I'm excited to have Sarah lead the charge in deepening our industry relationships and securing new partnerships with Suppliers, Brands, Franchises, Affiliates, and Buying Groups," said President Matt Kaplan. "Sarah's work will help accelerate OMG's mission to be the leader in connecting the Group Commerce industry with technology and will drive both client and OMG growth."
"This industry has been a passion of mine for many years. I look forward to sharing my experience and relationships to help energize OMG's mission to be the number one online store platform for the industry," Sarah Goshgarian-Unruh said. "I'm impressed with the talent level and dedication of this energetic OMG Team, and am excited to help propel the company forward."
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering dealers, distributors, decorators, and brands to create custom online pop-up stores to sell branded products and apparel. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling customized merchandise to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools, comprehensive reporting, and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
