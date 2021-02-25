DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading eCommerce platform for the Promotional Products and Team Sporting Goods industries, announced Matt Kaplan "Kap" as the company's first President. As President, Kaplan will lead OMG's Global Sales organization, Account Management, Brand Partnerships, and Marketing.
In this newly created role, Kaplan will be responsible for executing OMG's mission to be the leading technology platform for dealers, distributors, and decorators to sell customized products. Under Kaplan's leadership throughout the past three years, he prioritized growing OMG's client base by more than 50% while expanding into new markets and securing large enterprise partnerships in the Promotional Products and Team Sporting Goods industries. Kaplan is committed to prioritizing client-centric initiatives and delivering new capabilities that allow OMG's customer base to stay one step ahead of the competition.
Before OMG, Kaplan spent sixteen years at Under Armour, helping the brand launch into global markets and leading the North American Team Sports and Corporate Sales division. During his early days at UA, he developed a unique appreciation and respect for the dealer, distributor, and decorator, specializing in go-to-market strategies and technology needed to service groups of consumers wanting customized apparel.
"Kaplan lives and knows our clients better than anyone in the industry. He is a remarkable leader, and his promotion to President is just formalizing what everyone already recognizes," remarked OMG CEO Dave Dutch. "I know I share the sentiment with my fellow OMG'ers and our Clients that there's no one better than Kaplan to take us to new heights in this next phase of growth."
Kaplan commented, "I am humbled and incredibly excited to lead this exceptional Team. We are focused on providing new solutions to help all of our clients grow while delivering world-class customer service. I love this industry, and I can't tell you how excited I am about the innovation OMG will be bringing to market in the coming year and beyond."
OrderMyGear is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering dealers, distributors, decorators, and brands to create custom online pop-up stores to sell branded products and apparel. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling customized merchandise to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools, comprehensive reporting, and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,000 clients generating more than $1 billion in online sales.
