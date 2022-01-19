DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG), the leading online store platform for the Promotional Products and Team Dealer industries, recently announced Dustin Downing as Chief Product Officer. Dustin will oversee OMG's product strategy and development, creating effective solutions that further enhance the customer experience.
Dustin brings over 15 years of experience in Product Management and Marketing in the Technology industry, including 9 years at Sabre (Nasdaq: SABR), a global travel platform. During his time at OMG, Dustin tripled the size of the Technology Team, hiring over 70 OMG'ers, and launching the company's new platform in 2021. As Chief Product Officer, Dustin is committed to continue enhancing the OMG platform with additional features, solutions, and integrations, while focusing on creating the most scalable and secure online store platform in the industry.
Commenting on his new role at OMG, Dustin said, "Since joining OMG in 2019, my goal has been to build solutions and experiences that help drive sustainable growth for our clients. As we continue to expand our platform, we'll address technology gaps within the industry by investing in innovative features and integrations that help our clients break into new markets and reach new heights. I'm so honored to be a part of this journey!"
"Dustin understands our clients and the technology in our industry better than anyone," said OMG CEO Dave Dutch. "Promoting him to Chief Product Officer solidifies what he has already been doing for OMG and our clients - creating a Team that launches the best product solutions available."
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear (OMG) is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering distributors, decorators, and dealers to create sleek, retail-like online stores for every customer – big or small. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling branded products and apparel to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
