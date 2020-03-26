SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in security for unmanaged devices and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the appointment of Jeff Horne as Chief Security Officer (CSO), Danelle Au as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Ratnesh Saxena as VP of Product Management. Today's news comes on the heels of recent funding from Kaiser Permanente Ventures and The Mayo Clinic.
All three leadership positions are a first for Ordr as the company continues rapidly expanding to meet customer and partner demand since launching its Systems Control Engine in February 2019. Organizations across all industries are entrusting Ordr to meet the complex security challenges presented by unmanaged devices and IoT.
"It's time for enterprises to mature their IoT security strategy by allocating the resources needed to discover devices and secure them, which is necessary to reduce the risk of business compromises," said Jeff Horne, CSO of Ordr. "Finding the right solution is challenging since the majority of enterprise IoT security products only offer visibility into potential threats but the Ordr solution goes beyond that by dynamically creating and deploying segmentation policies."
"Gartner has predicted there will be 20 billion IoT devices around the globe this year1 and worldwide spending on IoT security is expected to reach $3.1 billion in 2021.2 Ordr was built to address this growing market and to help enterprises deploy the most effective unmanaged device and IoT security strategy," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "Since the company was founded five years ago, our network-centric approach has been validated by the success of our partners and customers, our subsequent growth and funding, and now by attracting seasoned enterprise security leaders to join our team."
Additional background and experience on each of the new leadership hires includes:
- Jeff Horne, CSO, joins the company from Blacklined where he was CIO and CISO. Jeff is also currently a Member of the Review Board at Black Hat. He has over twenty years of experience in the security sector with a background in reverse engineering, exploitation, and malware research.
- Danelle Au, CMO, comes to Ordr from Blue Hexagon where she was CMO. She has more than twenty years of experience building world-class marketing teams and establishing new market categories. She previously served as a VP of Marketing at SafeBreach and Adallom (acquired by Microsoft).
- Ratnesh Saxena, VP of Product Management, joins the team from McAfee where he was a Senior Director of Product Management and previously held leadership positions at Intel and Cisco. His expertise lies in setting product strategy to launch highly-differentiated security products in fast-growing, competitive markets.
The Ordr solution has been adopted by enterprise organizations in multiple industries across the globe, driving nearly 1,000 percent growth in annual recurring revenue and a more than 400 percent increase in enterprise customers over the past 12 months.
About Ordr
Ordr secures the millions of enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices such as manufacturing machines, building systems, medical equipment, printers and more that run within global networks. The Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE) utilizes advanced machine learning to automatically discover and classify every IoT and unmanaged device, map all communications, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then proactively secure each device through dynamic policy generation and segmentation. Organizations use Ordr to discover all connected devices, track usage, and ensure proactive protection. For more information about Ordr, go to www.ordr.net.
