WILSONVILLE, Ore., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrePac Building Products, a wholesale distributor of interior and exterior building materials, today announced an expansion of their distribution partnership with Rogue Valley Door. Already a leading provider of Rogue Valley Door products, OrePac will now offer the entire Rogue Valley catalog across California for the first time beginning on June 1.
"We're extremely pleased to now offer Rogue Valley in California," said Brad Hart, CEO of OrePac Building Products. "Rogue Valley makes an exceptional product of the highest quality, and we're proud to add them to our offering in the Golden State."
OrePac originally entered a distribution partnership with Rogue Valley Door in 2018, providing handcrafted exterior, interior, specialty and decorative wood doors to the Northwest and Mountain markets. Since that time, OrePac and Rogue Valley have seen strong year-over-year growth across these regions. With two established California branches in Ontario and Sacramento, OrePac is well-positioned to continue this momentum into the California market.
"Rogue Valley Door and OrePac share a lot of the same DNA," said Rian Yount, General Manager for Rogue Valley Door. "We're both family-owned companies, we're both from Oregon, and we both share a commitment to quality. OrePac has been a trusted, proven partner for us over these past few years, and we're thrilled to now be working together in California as well."
More information about products and availability can be found at http://www.orepac.com.
About OrePac Building Products
OrePac Building Products is a family-owned and operated business, founded by the Hart family in 1976. Through strong leadership and a commitment to success, the company has today grown into one of the premier distributors in the building industry.
About Rogue Valley Door
In 1985, Rogue Valley Door began crafting great entrances in Grants Pass, Oregon. Today, they are known as America's largest manufacturer of wood doors, crafted using some of the world's finest lumber. Family-owned and operated, Rogue Valley Door takes special care to uphold a tradition of sustainable forestry practices that are dedicated to the preservation of our natural resources.
