Who:

Eric Hauser, President, Organic Remedies



Michael Shaffer, COO, Organic Remedies Missouri



Tammy Royer, RPh., COO, Organic Remedies Pennsylvania



Medical Marijuana Industry Experts



Local and State Public Officials 



When:

Tues., April 6 at 10:00 a.m.



Where:

350 N Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701



Additional Information:

Organic Remedies' Open House Celebration will kick off with brief remarks, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Tours of the dispensary will be offered.

Company President Eric Hauser, expert pharmacists and staff will be available for interviews.

Official opening for business is expected mid-April.



Other Events Planned:

Wed., April 7, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



First Responders Open House

Wed., April 7, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Healthcare Providers Open House

Thurs., April 8, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



"Meet the Cultivators/Manufacturers" community event; many of the state's marijuana cultivators and manufacturers will be on hand to answer questions. Open to the public.

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to patients in Pennsylvania and Missouri. Organic Remedies delivers a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesMO.com.

