SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orion Labs, Inc., the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers, today announced Roopa Misra has joined its executive team as Senior Vice President of Customer Operations to oversee Orion's Customer Success, Supply Chain Operations, Support, and Professional & Technical Services. Misra will guide Orion's support of each customer's digital journey as Orion continues to rapidly expand.
Misra has a proven record of leading B2B enterprise teams that drive customer success and sustained revenue growth. She joins Orion from Geoforce after seven years leading customer and commercial operations, and prior, she worked as an executive at Triple Point Technology, spanning the company's growth from $20m to $180m. Misra previously held roles at Excelergy, Allegro Development Corp., and Texas Instruments. She has an MBA from Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from John Hopkins University.
Misra's addition to the executive team amplifies Orion's commitment to provide an exceptional customer experience, which is a foundation of Orion's phenomenal growth and success. Companies increasingly recognize the need to connect their deskless workforce with intelligent collaboration tools, and Orion's growth has been noted in the market. In 2020, Orion saw a 250% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) year-over-year.
"We strive to delight Orion customers by transforming their operations with a solution that is radically new and unique," said Greg Taylor, Orion Chief Executive Officer. "Roopa brings a commitment to take customer success and satisfaction to the next level as we accelerate global growth. I am excited to welcome Roopa to Orion's executive team as we continue to deliver on our reputation for exceptional service."
"Orion's customer-centric approach provides our customers with the promise that all aspects of our company are focused on sustaining their benefit and value from our platform," said Roopa Misra, Orion Senior Vice President, Customer Operations. "Orion leads customers on the digitalization journey with voice-first best practices and highly innovative solutions. I'm excited to join the Orion team and achieve ever greater customer satisfaction, growth, and scale."
Orion is the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers by enabling real-time team communication, process automation, location mapping, and access to enterprise systems to improve workforce productivity, safety and compliance, and customer engagement.
Orion was recently named a Top 10 Intelligent Transport Systems Solution Provider for 2021 by Logistics and Transportation Review, a Top 10 Industrial IoT Solution Provider 2020 by Manufacturing Technology Insights, and an IDC Innovator. Orion holds 28 patents that support its award-winning solutions. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. For more information, visit http://www.orionlabs.io.
