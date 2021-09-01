THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ortus Solutions, Corp announced the return of its much-anticipated Into the Box web development conference in its in-person format. This upcoming September 23rd and 24th, attendees will travel to The Woodlands, Texas and bear witness to the non-stop action of the 2-day, 2-track event where speakers from around the world will present on topics surrounding modern web and mobile technologies, development processes, software craftsmanship and infrastructure.
Into the Box participants will also get exposure to a world-wide community of experts, entrepreneurs, multinational companies and government agencies. Additionally, they'll also be supporting the development of open source products and technology.
"I am incredibly excited to bring back and attend our Into The Box Conference this year as a full in-person conference. We had been debating back and forth the idea of in-person. As large sections of the population get vaccinated, we have decided it was time", stated Luis Majano, CEO of Ortus Solutions. "Everybody is so ready to meet again, collaborate and have a great time learning," he concluded.
Ortus will put in place preventative measures to reduce the spread of the virus. To ensure the wellbeing of attendees, participants are encouraged to practice hand hygiene, social distancing and wear face coverings to reduce the risks of exposure to COVID-19.
About
Ortus Solutions is a minority-owned Christian business founded in 2006 with the vision of empowering developers with great open source tools and empowering clients with scalable and robust applications. It has a proven track record of successful web application development from small scale to mission critical applications, software architecture, website design, training and support services.
Media Contact
Paulina Lainez, Ortus Solutions, Corp, +1 909-248-3408, paulina@ortussolutions.com
SOURCE Ortus Solutions, Corp