QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSF Digital, a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced key additions to the leadership team. OSF Digital has appointed Namita Seth, Chief People Officer, J.D. Moss, General Counsel and David Amsden, SVP Global Talent Acquisition. Earlier this year, OSF Digital announced the appointment of Ariel Marciano as Chief Financial Officer. The expansion of the leadership team will help accelerate the company´s growth and support its mission to become the leading digital transformation partner for businesses of every size and industry.
"We are pleased to welcome all these accomplished leaders, each one with an exceptional track record of success," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "Each of them will help us achieve our next level of growth, develop our people and serve our clients with excellence."
Namita Seth, Chief People Officer – Namita Seth will lead OSF Digital's people and culture teams globally. A seasoned executive with 16 years of international experience in a fast-paced technology world, Namita brings a balanced perspective of being a transformation catalyst and an enabler. She has played various roles across talent functions, M&A, setting up and scaling of a digital unit, and a talent pursuit leader for strategic deals. Namita joins OSF Digital from a reputed $10 billion global consulting and digital technology firm, where she served as Vice-President and HR Head. Her most recent years have been spent shaping and inspiring organizations to meet growth targets and she has a solid track record in delivering on an ambitious talent agenda.
J.D. Moss, General Counsel - J.D. Moss will lead OSF Digital's legal department as General Counsel. J.D.'s background as both a legal and a business executive will help drive OSF Digital's legal strategy around the world. Before joining OSF, J.D. led enterprise risk for a $5 billion company and served as Head of Legal for a venture-backed SaaS company that was acquired by a Fortune 500 corporation. He brings over 12 years of experience working with high-growth technology companies, including in the technology transactions group at one of the world's top law firms.
David Amsden, SVP Global Talent Acquisition – David Amsden will lead OSF Digital's global talent acquisition. David is responsible for driving strategy to attract and develop top talent. David brings over 25 years of experience working in technology, professional services, and digital transformation organizations with a focus on attracting and developing high-impact teams for hyper growth technology scalers & innovators. Before joining OSF Digital, Amsden served as Global Vice President Talent Acquisition & Executive Recruiting & HR Operations for a multinational information technology services and consulting company.
