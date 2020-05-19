SHANGHAI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. ("Ossen Innovation" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSN), a China-based manufacturer of an array of plain surface, rare earth and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
"Despite 2019 being another challenging year for China's steel industry, as slowing GDP growth and high price volatility continued to plague the steel value chain, we managed to continue improving our operation results by focusing on high margin rare earth coated products," commented Dr. Liang Tang, Chairman of Ossen Innovation. "We are very pleased with the progress and accomplishments our entire team made during the 2019 calendar year."
"We would like to extend our gratitude to medical personnel, health officials and volunteers in China who worked tirelessly to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," continued Dr. Tang. "Our manufacturing facilities in China remain fully operational since March 9, 2020 and we have maintained high standards for safety and sanitation in our manufacturing facilities. In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, China's central and local governments have announced key infrastructure project investment plans for 2020. The total investment is approximately $3.6 trillion and the planned investment in 2020 is approximately $500 billion. As the Company's business is closely connected with the infrastructure investment in China, we believe that these developments should create new opportunities for us in 2020 and beyond."
Twelve months Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
($ millions, except per share data)
2019
2018
% Change
Revenues
$138.9
$136.1
2.1%
Gross profit
$22.4
$20.5
9.0%
Gross margin
16.1%
15.1%
1.0%
Operating income
$15.8
$14.9
6.1%
Operating margin
11.4%
11.0%
0.4%
Net income attributable to Ossen Innovation
$11.1
$10.4
6.7%
EPS (per ordinary share)
$0.56
$0.52
7.7%
EPS (per ADS*)
$1.68
$1.56
7.7%
* One ADS equals to three ordinary shares.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, revenues increased by $2.8 million, or 2.1%, to $138.9 million from $136.1 million for 2018. The increase in revenues during the year ended December 31, 2019 was mainly attributable to a 3.8% increase in sales of rare earth coated PC wires and PC strands and a 151.8% increase in other products, partially offset by a 41.4% decrease in plain surface products and a 2.9% decrease in zinc coated PC wires and PC strands.
Gross profit increased by $1.9 million, or 9.0%, to $22.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $20.5 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 100 basis points to 16.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from 15.1% for the same period of last year. The increase of gross margin was primarily due to the improvement of the profitability of rare earth coated PC wires and PC strands.
Selling expenses increased by $0.1 million, or 9.2%, to $0.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $0.3 million for the same period of last year. This increase was primarily due to higher transportation cost for domestic sales in 2019, partially offset by lower freight and sales commission for international sales. General and administrative expenses increase by $0.9 million, or 16.9%, to $6.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $5.3 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to higher research and development cost in 2019. As a result, total operating expenses increased by $0.9 million, or 16.5%, to $6.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $5.6 million for the same period of last year.
Operating income increased by $0.9 million, or 6.1%, to $15.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $14.9 million for the same period of last year. This increase was primarily due to higher sales and gross profit. Operating margin was 11.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 11.0% for the same period of last year.
Net income increased by $0.8 million, or 7.4%, to $12.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $11.4 million for the same period of last year.
After deducting net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net income attributable to Ossen Innovation increased by $0.7 million, or 6.7%, to $11.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $10.4 million for the same period of last year. Earnings per ordinary share, both basic and diluted, were $0.56 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.52 for the same period of last year. Earnings per ADS (one ADS equals to three ordinary shares), both basic and diluted, were $1.68 and $1.56 for 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Impact of COVID-19
From the beginning of 2020 until early March 2020, due to the widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, many cities imposed travel and work restrictions in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the factories situated in Jiujiang and Maanshan were temporarily closed after the Chinese New Year holiday until the second week of March 2020, and the supply of the raw materials was affected in February 2020. Since then, the factories are fully operational. Due to the travel and work restrictions in order to curb the widespread of COVID-19 in China since the end of January 2020, many cities in China were under lockdown. As a result, production and sales orders were delayed. Restrictions on the movement of people and goods currently remain in place in certain regions from time to time as the COVID-19 pandemic situation fluctuates, which requires the Company to adapt certain of the sales and delivery processes. This may affect the overall financial performance in 2020, although the Company cannot quantify the overall impact for the time being. With the anticipated completion of the construction of new production facility in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province in 2020, it is expected that the Company's business scale could be further increased, subject to any future developments relating to COVID-19 and its aftermath.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $2.6 million, compared to $3.4 million at December 31, 2018. Accounts receivable were $72.5 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $60.6 million at December 31, 2018. The average days of sales of outstanding (DSO) were 175 days for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 150 days for the year 2018. The balance of prepayment to suppliers for raw materials totaled $74.4 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $70.0 million at December 31, 2018. The Company had inventories of $15.1 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $17.2 million at the end of 2018. Total working capital was $130.2 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $113.1 million at December 31, 2018.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $7.6 million of net cash provided by operating activities for the same period of last year. This was mainly due to a decrease in inventories, an increase in customer deposits, and an increase in due to related party, partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable, an increase in advance to suppliers, a decrease in customer deposits from related parties, and a decrease in due to shareholder. Net cash used in investing activities was $139,795 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $72,305 for the same period of last year. Net cash provided in financing activities was $2.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.7 million of net cash used in financing activities for the same period of last year. This was the result of an increase in proceeds from short-term bank loans and an increase in proceeds from long-term bank loans, partially offset by an increase in repayments of short-term bank loans and an increase in repayments of long-term bank loans.
Recent Developments
On May 28, 2019, Pujiang International Group Limited, the parent entity of Acme which owns approximately 65.9% of Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd outstanding ordinary shares, was successfully listed and commenced trading on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
On November 26, 2019, the Company announced the completion of its 2018 annual general meeting of shareholders. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders re-elected six directors, Dr. Liang Tang, Mr. Wei Hua, Mr. Junhong Li, Ms. Yingli Pan, and Mr. Zhongcai Wu to the Board of Directors and re-appointed BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
About Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.
Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells a wide variety of plain surface pre-stressed steel materials and rare earth coated and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials. The Company's products are mainly used in the construction of bridges, as well as in highways and other infrastructure projects. Ossen has two manufacturing facilities located in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,576,677
$
3,444,421
Restricted cash
6,025,718
4,070,655
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,253,571 and $939,535 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
72,544,202
60,586,869
Inventories
15,100,328
17,177,926
Advance to suppliers
74,391,886
69,986,656
Other current assets
24,643
26,496
Accounts receivable - related parties
536,358
-
Total current assets
171,199,812
155,293,023
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,948,264
3,371,387
Land use rights, net
3,288,959
3,422,365
Deferred tax assets
206,002
159,136
TOTAL ASSETS
$
177,643,037
$
162,245,911
OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
December 31,
2019
2018
Current Liabilities
Notes payable-bank acceptance notes
$
8,895,107
$
8,722,832
Short-term bank loans
17,072,867
13,593,080
Accounts payables
951,358
289,954
Customer deposits
3,131,916
283,869
Taxes payable
1,417,176
1,547,882
Other payables and accrued liabilities
3,875,529
3,980,565
Customer deposits – related parties
3,358,897
4,800,384
Due to shareholder
-
1,695,259
Due to related parties
2,297,639
-
Long-term bank loans – current portion
-
7,269,027
Total current liabilities
41,000,489
42,182,852
Long-term bank loans
6,097,453
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
47,097,942
42,182,852
EQUITY
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,000,000 shares issued; 19,791,110 shares outstanding as both of December 31, 2019 and 2018
200,000
200,000
Additional paid-in capital
33,971,455
33,971,455
Statutory reserve
9,043,010
7,764,813
Retained earnings
78,484,535
68,673,562
Treasury stock, at cost: 208,890 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018
(192,153)
(192,153)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,789,815)
(4,044,969)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
115,717,032
106,372,708
Non-controlling interest
14,828,063
13,690,351
TOTAL EQUITY
130,545,095
120,063,059
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
177,643,037
$
162,245,911
OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
REVENUES
$
138,900,357
$
136,104,867
$
132,375,915
COST OF GOODS SOLD
116,541,972
115,585,803
117,721,799
GROSS PROFIT
22,358,385
20,519,064
14,654,116
Selling expenses
357,426
327,365
598,832
General and administrative expenses
6,155,316
5,263,914
6,002,121
Total Operating Expenses
6,512,742
5,591,279
6,600,953
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
15,845,643
14,927,785
8,053,163
Financial expenses, net
(2,382,405)
(1,621,486)
(1,610,337)
Other income, net
297,438
208,071
147,108
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
13,760,676
13,514,370
6,589,934
INCOME TAX
(1,533,794)
(2,129,387)
(691,556)
NET INCOME
12,226,882
11,384,983
5,898,378
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
1,137,712
1,005,530
553,067
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OSSEN INNOVATION CO.,LTD
11,089,170
10,379,453
5,345,311
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
(1,744,846)
(6,272,303)
6,606,207
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(1,744,846)
(6,272,303)
6,606,207
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
9,344,324
$
4,107,150
$
11,951,518
EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE
Basic and diluted
$
0.56
$
0.52
$
0.27
WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic and diluted
19,791,110
19,791,110
19,791,110
OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
Total Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
Additional Paid-in
Accumulated Other
Retained
Non Controlling
Total
$0.01 Par Value
Capital
Treasury stock
Comprehensive Income/(loss)
Statutory Reserve
Earnings
Interest
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance at January 1, 2017
20,000,000
$
200,000
$
33,971,455
(208,890)
$
(192,153)
$
(4,378,873)
$
6,123,022
$
54,590,589
$
12,131,754
$
102,445,794
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,345,311
553,067
5,898,378
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
549,232
(549,232)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
6,606,207
-
-
6,606,207
Balance at December 31, 2017
20,000,000
$
200,000
$
33,971,455
(208,890)
$
(192,153)
$
2,227,334
$
6,672,254
$
59,386,668
$
12,684,821
$
114,950,379
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,379,453
1,005,530
11,384,983
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,092,559
(1,092,559)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
(6,272,303)
-
-
(6,272,303)
Balance at December 31, 2018
20,000,000
$
200,000
$
33,971,455
(208,890)
$
(192,153)
$
(4,044,969)
$
7,764,813
$
68,673,562
$
13,690,351
$
120,063,059
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,089,170
1,137,712
12,226,882
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,278,197
(1,278,197)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
(1,744,846)
-
-
(1,744,846)
Balance at December 31, 2019
20,000,000
$
200,000
$
33,971,455
(208,890)
$
(192,153)
$
(5,789,815)
$
9,043,010
$
78,484,535
$
14,828,063
$
130,545,095
OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
12,226,882
$
11,384,983
$
5,898,378
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
606,045
641,647
796,566
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) Decrease In:
Accounts receivable
(11,957,333)
(8,886,939)
(14,401,465)
Inventories
2,077,598
(3,698,453)
12,519,709
Advance to suppliers
(4,405,230)
1,294,247
(24,551,618)
Other current assets
1,853
10,894
(6,023)
Deferred tax assets
(46,866)
(9,625)
16,440
Notes receivable - bank acceptance notes
-
-
15,280,381
Accounts receivable - related parties
(536,358)
-
-
Increase (Decrease) In:
Accounts payable
661,404
(69,973)
(1,144,936)
Customer deposits
2,848,047
(32,524)
180,490
Income tax payable
(130,706)
1,097,171
(144,084)
Other payables and accrued expenses
(105,037)
(256,258)
2,496,349
Customer deposits - RPT
(1,441,487)
4,800,384
-
Due to related party
2,297,639
-
(3,912)
Due to shareholder
(1,695,259)
1,343,760
44,000
Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities
401,192
7,619,314
(3,019,725)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of plant and equipment
(139,795)
(72,305)
(37,848)
Net cash used in investing activities
(139,795)
(72,305)
(37,848)
OSSEN INNOVATION CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
85,479,789
17,900,302
13,497,882
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(81,777,165)
(17,543,051)
(17,380,550)
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
6,171,040
-
-
Repayments of long-term bank loans
(7,260,047)
-
-
Proceeds from notes payable-bank acceptance notes
9,002,458
9,063,444
14,662,757
Repayment of notes payable-bank acceptance notes
(8,712,056)
(10,120,846)
(14,588,702)
Net cash used in financing activities
2,904,019
(700,151)
(3,808,613)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
3,165,416
6,846,858
(6,866,186)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(2,078,097)
(7,474,935)
8,088,466
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,515,076
8,143,153
6,920,873
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
8,602,395
$
7,515,076
$
8,143,153
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid during the periods:
Income taxes paid
$
1,749,389
$
1,019,270
$
840,670
Interest paid
$
2,148,285
$
1,388,283
$
1,397,635
Non-cash transactions:
Appropriation to statutory reserve
$
1,278,197
$
1,092,559
$
549,232