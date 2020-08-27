SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. ("Ossen Innovation" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSN), a China-based manufacturer of an array of plain surface, rare earth and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and China's economic slowdown during the first half of 2020, our top line decreased slightly. Nonetheless, our gross margin increased to 18.7% as we managed to lower our cost," stated Dr. Liang Tang, Chairman of Ossen Innovation. "Looking ahead, with the anticipated recovery of China's infrastructure investment and economic rebound, we are cautiously optimistic to see recovery in infrastructure investment in the construction industry."
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
($ millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
% Change
Revenues
$54.9
$65.1
-15.7%
Gross profit
$10.3
$10.1
1.4%
Gross margin
18.7%
15.6%
3.1%
Operating income
$7.8
$7.3
6.9%
Operating margin
14.3%
11.2%
3.1%
Net income attributable to Ossen Innovation
$5.3
$5.6
-6.7%
EPS
$0.27
$0.29
-6.9%
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, revenues decreased by $10.2 million, or 15.7%, to $54.9 million from $65.1 million for the same period of last year. This decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in rare earth coated, zinc coated products and other products, partially offset by the increase in plain surface products.
Gross profit increased by $0.2 million, or 1.4%, to $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $10.1 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 3.1 percentage points to 18.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from 15.6% for the same period of last year. The increase of gross margin was due to the improvement of the profitability of almost all products in our portfolio.
Selling expenses increased by $38,512, or 29.4%, to $169,438 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $130,926 for the same period of last year. The increase was due to higher freight expenses. General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million, or 14.7%, to $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $2.7 million for the same period of last year.
As a result, total operating expenses decreased by $0.35 million, or 12.6%, to $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $2.8 million for the same period of last year.
Operating income increased by $0.5 million, or 6.9%, to $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $7.3 million for the same period of last year. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit and the decrease in general and administrative expenses. Operating margin was 14.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 11.2% for the same period of last year.
Net income decreased by $0.3 million, or 5.2%, to $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $6.2 million for the same period of last year.
After deducting net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net income attributable to Ossen Innovation decreased by $0.4 million, or 6.7%, to $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $5.7 million for the same period of last year. Earnings per share, both basic and diluted, were $0.27 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.29 for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.81 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $0.87 for the same period of 2019.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and restricted cash of $11.9 million, compared to $8.6 million at December 31, 2019. Accounts receivable were $64.3 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $72.5 million as of December 31, 2019. The average days of sales of outstanding ("DSO") were 225 days for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 161 days for the year of 2019. The increase in average DSO was primarily due to the slower payments from our customers during the first half of 2020 as a result of the impact from the pandemic. The balance of prepayment to suppliers for raw materials totaled $75.1 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $74.4 million at December 31, 2019, due to the expectation of increasing demand of raw materials in the second half of 2020. The Company had inventories of $27.2 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $15.1 million at the end of 2019. Total working capital was $133.6 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $130.2 million at December 31, 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $13.5 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the decrease in account receivable and less advance to suppliers, partially offset by the increase in inventories. Net cash used in investing activities was $1,127 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $74,216 for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $18.8 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the increase in repayments of short-term bank loans.
Recent Developments
On July 24, 2020, the Company announced that Pujiang International Group Limited (the "Parent"), a Cayman Islands company listed in Hong Kong which indirectly owns 65.9% of the Company, entered into certain facility agreement (the "Agreement") with two financial institutions (the "Lenders"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Lenders agreed to make a term loan (the "Loan") of up to US$40 million (with a green shoe option of up to US$30 million) to the Parent for 24 months for working capital and investment purposes. The Loan may be extended for another 12 months upon approval of the Lenders. The Loan is secured by, among others, the Parent's 65.9% beneficial ownership in the Company, and guaranteed by the Company, its affiliates and the Parent's affiliates, including Dr. Liang Tang, chairman of the board of directors of the Company.
About Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd.
Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells a wide variety of plain surface pre-stressed steel materials and rare earth coated and zinc coated pre-stressed steel materials. The Company's products are mainly used in the construction of bridges, as well as in highways and other infrastructure projects. The Company has two manufacturing facilities located in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, and Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province.
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,454,063
$
2,576,677
Restricted cash
10,403,397
6,025,718
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$705,731 and $ $1,253,571 at June 30, 2020 and December 31,2019, respectively
64,307,044
72,544,202
Inventories
27,204,367
15,100,328
Advance to suppliers
75,109,128
74,391,886
Other current assets
714,326
24,643
Accounts receivable - related parties
570,271
536,358
Total Current Assets
179,762,596
171,199,812
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,687,522
2,948,264
Land use rights, net
4,098,030
3,288,959
Deferred tax assets
148,063
206,002
TOTAL ASSETS
$
186,696,211
$
177,643,037
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Notes payable – bank acceptance notes
$
10,898,797
$
8,895,107
Short-term bank loans
17,622,081
17,072,867
Accounts payable
2,874,300
951,358
Customer deposits
6,226,397
3,131,916
Income tax payable
906,569
1,417,176
Other payables and accrued expenses
3,634,493
3,875,529
Customer deposits - related parties
1,307,377
3,358,897
Due to related parties
2,646,172
2,297,639
Total Current Liabilities
46,116,186
41,000,489
Long-term bank loans
6,015,570
6,097,453
TOTAL LIABILITIES
52,131,756
47,097,942
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized,
20,000,000 shares issued; 19,791,110 shares outstanding as of
June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
200,000
200,000
Additional paid-in capital
33,971,455
33,971,455
Statutory reserve
9,661,185
9,043,010
Retained earnings
83,130,110
78,484,535
Treasury stock, at cost: 208,890 shares as both of June 30, 2020
and December 31, 2019
(192,153)
(192,153)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,624,205)
(5,789,815)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
119,146,392
115,717,032
Non-controlling interest
15,418,063
14,828,063
TOTAL EQUITY
134,564,455
130,545,095
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
186,696,211
$
177,643,037
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
2020
2019
REVENUES
$
54,850,700
$
65,078,854
COST OF GOODS SOLD
44,587,771
54,957,652
GROSS PROFIT
10,262,929
10,121,202
Operating Expenses:
Selling and distribution expenses
169,438
130,926
General and administrative expenses
2,276,815
2,678,356
Total Operating Expenses
2,446,253
2,809,282
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
7,816,676
7,311,920
Other Income (Expenses):
Financial expenses, net
(1,570,173)
(731,974)
Other income, net
34,881
45,226
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
6,281,384
6,625,172
INCOME TAXES
(427,634)
(448,781)
NET INCOME
5,853,750
6,176,391
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
590,000
532,394
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OSSEN INNOVATION CO.,LTD
AND SUBSIDIARIES
5,263,750
5,643,997
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Foreign currency translation loss, net of tax
(1,834,390)
(252,155)
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(1,834,390)
(252,155)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3,429,360
5,391,842
EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE
Basic and diluted
$
0.27
$
0.29
WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic and diluted
$
19,791,110
$
19,791,110
Total Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
$0.01 Par Value
Treasury Stock
Additional Paid-in
Capital
Accumulated Other
Statutory Reserve
Retained
Non Controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Balance at December 31, 2019
20,000,000
200,000
(208,890)
(192,153)
33,971,455
(5,789,815)
9,043,010
78,484,535
14,828,063
130,545,095
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,263,750
590,000
5,853,750
Transfer to statutory reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
618,175
(618,175)
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
(1,834,390)
-
-
-
(1,834,390)
Balance at June 30, 2020
20,000,000
$
200,000
(208,890)
$
(192,153)
$
33,971,455
$
(7,624,205)
$
9,661,185
$
83,130,110
$
15,418,063
$
134,564,455
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
5,853,750
$
6,176,391
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
275,652
309,983
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) Decrease In:
Accounts receivable
8,237,159
4,897,473
Inventories
(12,104,038)
7,599,204
Advance to suppliers
(717,242)
(31,704,863)
Other current assets
(689,684)
3,043
Accounts receivable - related parties
(33,913)
(801,511)
Deferred tax assets
57,939
5,814
Increase (Decrease) In:
Accounts payable
1,922,942
2,879,547
Customer deposits
3,094,481
353,627
Income tax payable
(510,606)
(277,676)
Other payables and accrued expenses
(241,036)
(99,840)
Customer deposits - related parties
(2,051,520)
(3,740,404)
Due to related parties
348,532
2,559,998
Due to shareholder
-
(1,695,259)
Net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities
3,442,416
(13,534,473)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of plant and equipment
(1,127)
(74,216)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,127)
(74,216)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
44,091,837
28,495,089
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(43,307,030)
(8,489,469)
Proceeds from notes payable-bank acceptance notes
3,567,301
1,476,429
Repayment of notes payable-bank acceptance notes
(1,426,920)
(2,657,573)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,925,188
18,824,476
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH
6,366,477
5,215,785
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(3,111,412)
(485,440)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,602,395
8,098,052
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
11,857,460
$
12,828,397
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid during the periods:
Income taxes paid
$
867,580
$
1,102,556
Interest paid
$
1,484,798
$
735,675
Non-cash transactions:
Appropriation to statutory reserve
$
618,175
$
645,941