FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) President & CEO Judy Marks will participate in the 8th annual Laguna conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on September 15, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. EDT. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.
