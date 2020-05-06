Delivers strong quarter with organic Service segment sales growth and operating profit margin expansion in both New Equipment and Service segments - Net sales of $3.0 billion, down 4.4%; organic sales down 2.1% with 3.3% organic Service sales growth. - GAAP operating profit down 20.7% to $329 million and margin of 11.1% contracted 230 basis points. - Adjusted operating profit up 3.9% to $450 million and adjusted margin expanded 120 basis points to 15.2%. - New equipment orders were flat at constant currency; up 5.6% excluding China. - GAAP cash flow from operations of $159 million; free cash flow of $120 million. - Full year outlook revised to reflect the anticipated impacts of COVID-19; organic sales expected to be down 3 to 7% and adjusted operating profit down $25 to $175 million at constant currency.*