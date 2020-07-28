Delivers second quarter results with adjusted operating profit margin expansion...improves 2020 outlook - 2Q20 net sales down 9.6%; organic sales down 6.5% - 2Q20 GAAP operating profit down $65 million with 70 basis points of margin contraction - 2Q20 adjusted operating profit down $39 million with 30 basis points of margin expansion - 2Q20 New Equipment orders down 6.8%; backlog up 2% at constant currency - 2Q20 GAAP cash flow from operations of $664 million; free cash flow of $628 million - Improved full year organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS and free cash flow outlook*