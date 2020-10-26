Delivers strong third quarter results; improves 2020 outlook - Net sales down 1.4%; organic sales down 1.2% - GAAP operating profit down $28 million with 60 basis points of margin contraction - Adjusted operating profit up $33 million with 120 basis points of margin expansion - New Equipment orders up slightly; backlog up 5%, 3% at constant currency - GAAP cash flow from operations of $348 million; free cash flow of $311 million - Improved outlook* for full-year organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS and free cash flow