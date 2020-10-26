FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) reported third quarter 2020 net sales of $3.3 billion, a decrease of 1.2% organically versus the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 16.4% to $0.61 and adjusted diluted EPS increased 25.5% to $0.69.

"Otis had another strong quarter as we continued to grow share, build backlog, expand adjusted margin and generate robust cash flow. These outcomes again demonstrate the resiliency of our business, the strength of our strategy and the dedication of our colleagues around the world to provide essential services to our customers while introducing innovative solutions to grow our business," said President and CEO Judy Marks. "We are improving our 2020 outlook reflecting our ability to deliver on near-term commitments and execute our long-term strategy."

Key Figures


($ millions, except per
share amounts)

Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020


2019


Y/Y


Y/Y (CFX)


2020


2019


Y/Y


Y/Y (CFX)

Net sales

$

3,268



$

3,313



(1.4)

%


(1.6)

%


$

9,263



$

9,765



(5.1)

%


(3.7)

%

Organic sales







(1.2)

%








(3.3)

%

















GAAP

Operating profit

$

454



$

482



$

(28)





$

1,199



$

1,378



$

(179)




Operating profit margin

13.9

%


14.5

%


(60) bps





12.9

%


14.1

%


(120) bps




Net income

$

266



$

317



(16.1)

%




$

655



$

898



(27.1)

%



Earnings per share

$

0.61



$

0.73



(16.4)

%




$

1.51



$

2.07



(27.1)

%



















Adjusted non-GAAP comparison

Operating profit

$

503



$

470



$

33



$

30



$

1,410



$

1,399



$

11



$

33


Operating profit margin

15.4

%


14.2

%


120 bps



110 bps



15.2

%


14.3

%


90 bps



90 bps

Net income

$

302



$

241



25.3

%




$

808



$

766



5.5

%



Earnings per share

$

0.69



$

0.55



25.5

%




$

1.86



$

1.77



5.1

%



Third quarter net sales of $3.3 billion decreased 1.4% versus the prior year, with a 1.2% decline in organic sales. Organic sales declined low single digits in both the New Equipment and Service segments.

Third quarter GAAP operating profit of $454 million decreased $28 million from the prior year driven by segment operating profit decline of $18 million, including incremental public company standalone costs, and non-recurring separation costs, partially offset by favorable transactional foreign exchange. GAAP operating profit margin contracted 60 basis points to 13.9%.

Adjusted operating profit of $503 million increased $33 million and $30 million at constant currency. Operating profit growth at constant currency was driven by profit growth of $19 million in the Service segment, lower corporate costs and favorable transactional foreign exchange, partially offset by profit decline of $9 million in the New Equipment segment. Adjusted operating profit margin expanded 120 basis points to 15.4%, with continued margin expansion in the Service segment.

GAAP EPS of $0.61 decreased $0.12, driven by the decline in operating profit and higher interest expense. Adjusted EPS of $0.69 increased $0.14, driven by adjusted operating profit growth and a lower adjusted tax rate.

Year-to-date net sales declined 5.1% versus the prior year, with a 3.3% decline in organic sales and 1.8% headwind from foreign exchange and the impact from divestitures. GAAP operating profit decreased $179 million, with margin contraction of 120 basis points primarily due to higher non-recurring separation costs, incremental public company standalone costs and a one-time charge taken in the first quarter. Adjusted operating profit increased $33 million at constant currency and margin expanded 90 basis points driven by strong performance in the Service segment.

New Equipment Segment



Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ millions)

2020


2019


Y/Y


Y/Y (CFX)


2020


2019


Y/Y


Y/Y (CFX)

Net sales

$

1,423



$

1,450



(1.9)

%


(1.6)

%


$

3,840



$

4,221



(9.0)

%


(7.3)

%

Organic sales







(1.0)

%








(7.0)

%

















GAAP

Operating profit

$

95



$

115



$

(20)





$

238



$

312



$

(74)




Operating profit margin

6.7

%


7.9

%


(120) bps




6.2

%


7.4

%


(120) bps



















Adjusted non-GAAP comparison

Operating profit

$

102



$

114



$

(12)



$

(9)



$

258



$

320



$

(62)



$

(52)


Operating profit margin

7.2

%


7.9

%


(70) bps


(50) bps


6.7

%


7.6

%


(90) bps


(80) bps

































In the third quarter, net sales of $1.4 billion decreased 1.9% with a 1.0% decline in organic sales. Organic sales were down low single digits in EMEA and down slightly in Asia and the Americas. China organic sales were up mid-single digits as the business continued to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

GAAP operating profit decreased $20 million to $95 million. Adjusted operating profit decreased $12 million to $102 million as material productivity and cost containment actions were more than offset by under-absorption, other field inefficiencies, unfavorable mix and headwinds from foreign exchange. GAAP operating profit was also impacted by incremental public company standalone costs and higher restructuring costs. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin contracted 120 and 70 basis points, respectively. 

New Equipment orders were up slightly at constant currency with low single digit growth in EMEA and Asia, partially offset by low single digit decline in the Americas. New Equipment orders in China were strong, up high single digits. New equipment backlog at constant currency increased 3% versus prior year.

Year-to-date net sales declined 9.0% with a 7.0% organic decline. GAAP operating profit declined $74 million with margin contraction of 120 basis points and adjusted operating profit, at constant currency, declined $52 million and margin contracted 80 basis points.

Service Segment



Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ millions)

2020


2019


Y/Y


Y/Y (CFX)


2020


2019


Y/Y


Y/Y (CFX)

Net sales

$

1,845



$

1,863



(1.0)

%


(1.7)

%


$

5,423



$

5,544



(2.2)

%


(1.1)

%

Organic sales







(1.4)

%








(0.5)

%

















GAAP

Operating profit

$

409



$

407



$

2





$

1,190



$

1,181



$

9




Operating profit margin

22.2

%


21.8

%


40 bps




21.9

%


21.3

%


60 bps



















Adjusted non-GAAP comparison

Operating profit

$

422



$

397



$

25



$

19



$

1,216



$

1,180



$

36



$

47


Operating profit margin

22.9

%


21.3

%


160 bps


140 bps


22.4

%


21.3

%


110 bps


110 bps

































In the third quarter, net sales of $1.8 billion decreased 1.0%, with a 1.4% decline in organic sales. Organic maintenance and repair sales declined 1.3% and organic modernization sales declined 2.1%.

GAAP operating profit increased $2 million to $409 million. Adjusted operating profit increased $25 million to $422 million as the benefit from productivity and cost containment actions and a $6 million tailwind from foreign exchange more than offset the impact from lower volume and price concessions. GAAP operating profit was also impacted by incremental public company standalone costs and higher restructuring costs. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 40 and 160 basis points, respectively.

Year-to-date net sales declined 2.2% from a slight decline in organic sales and a 1.7% headwind from foreign exchange and the impact of net acquisitions and divestitures. GAAP operating profit increased $9 million with margin expansion of 60 basis points and adjusted operating profit, at constant currency, increased $47 million with margin expansion of 110 basis points.

Cash flow



Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ millions)

2020


2019


Y/Y


2020


2019


Y/Y

Cash flow from operations

$

348



$

364



$

(16)



$

1,171



$

1,015



$

156


Free cash flow

$

311



$

329



$

(18)



$

1,059



$

917



$

142


Free cash flow conversion

117

%


104

%




162

%


102

%



Third quarter cash from operations of $348 million decreased $16 million versus prior year primarily driven by lower GAAP net income. Third quarter free cash flow of $311 million decreased $18 million versus prior year.

Year-to-date cash from operations of $1.2 billion increased $156 million and free cash flow increased $142 million to $1.1 million.

2020 Outlook*

Otis is improving its full year outlook to reflect strong year-to-date performance and anticipated recovery profile.

  • Net sales down 3 to 4%
  • Organic sales down 2 to 3%
    • Organic New Equipment sales down mid to high single digits
    • Organic Service sales flat to down slightly
  • Adjusted operating profit up $30 to $40 million at constant currency and up $5 to $15 million at actual currency
  • Adjusted EPS of approximately $2.42; adjusted effective tax rate of ~30.5%
  • Free cash flow of approximately $1.15 billion with conversion of approximately 135% of GAAP net income

*Note: When we provide outlook for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted effective tax rate and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook  and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures (referenced in this press release) to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the attached tables. These tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures. 

Organic sales, adjusted selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense, earnings before interest taxes and depreciation ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature ("other significant items"). Management believes organic sales is a useful measure in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted SG&A expense represents SG&A expense (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, other significant items and allocated costs for certain functions and services previously performed by United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") prior to our separation ("UTC allocated costs") and including estimated standalone public company costs, as though Otis' operations had been conducted independently from UTC ("standalone costs"). Standalone costs for the 2019 fiscal year are based on quarterly estimates determined during Otis' annual planning process for the 2020 fiscal year.

Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, other significant items and allocated costs for certain functions and UTC allocated costs and including estimated standalone public company costs.

Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items and UTC allocated costs and including estimated standalone public company costs, estimated adjustments to non-service pension expense, net interest expense and income tax expense as if Otis was a standalone public company ("standalone operating income adjustments"). Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the per share impact of restructuring, other significant items and standalone operating income adjustments.

The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure) adjusted for the tax impact of restructuring costs, significant items and the tax impact of the additional adjustments (estimated standalone public company costs, interest expense and non-service pension expense).

EBITDA represents net income from operations (a GAAP measure), adjusted for noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, net interest expense, non-service pension expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, adjusted for the impact of restructuring, other significant items and UTC allocated costs, including estimated standalone public company costs. Management believes that adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and the adjusted effective tax rate are useful measures in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance as if it had been a standalone public company.

Additionally, GAAP financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates ("AFX"). We use the non-GAAP measure "at constant currency" or "CFX" to show changes in our financial results without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under U.S. GAAP, income statement results are translated in U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Otis' ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations, operating profit, the effective tax rate, net sales and expected cash flow from operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement
This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Otis' future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation and distribution. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, dividends, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Otis following its separation from United Technologies Corporation, including the estimated costs associated with the separation and distribution and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, Otis claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations), natural disasters and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness and capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Otis' capital structure; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Otis' common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (7) cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) the anticipated benefits of moving away from diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (13) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (14) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate; (15) the ability of Otis to retain and hire key personnel; (16) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (17) the expected benefits of the separation and distribution; (18) the determination by the Internal Revenue Service and other tax authorities that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (19) risks associated with indebtedness incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation; (20) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation will exceed Otis' estimates; and (21) the impact of the separation on Otis' businesses and Otis' resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statements on Form 10 and Form S-3 and the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

2020


2019


2020


2019

Net Sales

$

3,268



$

3,313



$

9,263



$

9,765


Costs and Expenses:









Cost of products and services sold

2,289



2,338



6,496



6,905



Research and development

37



39



112



118



Selling, general and administrative

481



444



1,387



1,329



Total Costs and Expenses

2,807



2,821



7,995



8,352


Other income (expense), net

(7)



(10)



(69)



(35)


Operating profit

454



482



1,199



1,378



Non-service pension expense (benefit)

2



(16)





(38)



Interest expense (income), net

39



(6)



85



(8)


Net income before income taxes

413



504



1,114



1,424



Income tax expense

103



143



337



411


Net income

310



361



777



1,013



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

44



44



122



115


Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

266



$

317



$

655



$

898


Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:









Basic

$

0.61



$

0.73



$

1.51



$

2.07



Diluted

$

0.61



$

0.73



$

1.51



$

2.07


Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:









Basic shares

433.2



433.1



433.1



433.1



Diluted Shares

435.1



433.1



434.1



433.1


 

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



Quarter Ended September 30,


Quarter Ended September 30,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2020


2019


Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted

Net Sales








New Equipment

$

1,423



$

1,423



$

1,450



$

1,450


Service

1,845



1,845



1,863



1,863


Consolidated Net Sales

$

3,268



$

3,268



$

3,313



$

3,313










Operating Profit








New Equipment

$

95



$

102



$

115



$

114


Service

409



422



407



397


Segment Operating Profit

504



524



522



511


General corporate expenses and other

(50)



(21)



(40)



(41)


Consolidated Operating Profit

$

454



$

503



$

482



$

470










Segment Operating Profit Margin








New Equipment

6.7

%


7.2

%


7.9

%


7.9

%

Service

22.2

%


22.9

%


21.8

%


21.3

%

Total Operating Profit Margin

13.9

%


15.4

%


14.5

%


14.2

%



Nine Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2020


2019


Reported


Adjusted


Reported


Adjusted

Net Sales








New Equipment

$

3,840



$

3,840



$

4,221



$

4,221


Service

5,423



5,423



5,544



5,544


Consolidated Net Sales

$

9,263



$

9,263



$

9,765



$

9,765










Operating Profit








New Equipment

$

238



$

258



$

312



$

320


Service

1,190



1,216



1,181



1,180


Segment Operating Profit

1,428



1,474



1,493



1,500


General corporate expenses and other

(229)



(64)



(115)



(101)


Consolidated Operating Profit

$

1,199



$

1,410



$

1,378



$

1,399










Segment Operating Profit Margin








New Equipment

6.2

%


6.7

%


7.4

%


7.6

%

Service

21.9

%


22.4

%


21.3

%


21.3

%

Total Operating Profit Margin

12.9

%


15.2

%


14.1

%


14.3

%

 

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2020


2019


2020


2019

New Equipment








Net sales

$

1,423



$

1,450



$

3,840



$

4,221


GAAP Operating profit

95



115



238



312


Restructuring

7



2



20



16


  UTC allocated corporate expenses



1





4


  Public company standalone costs1



(5)





(12)


  Other



1






Adjusted New Equipment Operating Profit

$

102



$

114



$

258



$

320


Adjusted operating profit margin

7.2

%


7.9

%


6.7

%


7.6

%

Service








Net sales

$

1,845



$

1,863



$

5,423



$

5,544


GAAP Operating profit

409



407



1,190



1,181


Restructuring

13



1



26



28


  UTC allocated corporate expenses



3





10


  Public company standalone costs1



(15)





(40)


  Other



1





1


Adjusted Service Operating Profit

$

422



$

397



$

1,216



$

1,180


Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

22.9

%


21.3

%


22.4

%


21.3

%









General corporate expenses and other








General corporate expenses and other

$

(21)



$

(41)



$

(64)



$

(101)


Adjusted Total Operating Profit

$

503



$

470



$

1,410



$

1,399










Total Otis








GAAP Operating profit

$

454



$

482



$

1,199



$

1,378


Restructuring

20



4



46



44


   Loss on disposal of business



(1)





18


   One-time separation costs

29



7



82



10


   Fixed asset impairment  





67




   UTC allocated corporate expenses



20



16



56


  Public company standalone costs1



(41)





(105)


Other



(1)





(2)


Adjusted Total Operating Profit

$

503



$

470



$

1,410



$

1,399


Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

15.4

%


14.2

%


15.2

%


14.3

%


1

- Public company standalone costs represent estimated costs such as personnel costs, risk management and incentive
compensation that have been incurred and are reflected in results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30,
2020 and are not adjusted.  For the quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2019, these standalone costs
have been included in the adjustments, as though Otis' operations had been conducted independently from UTC. 

 

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2020


2019


2020


2019

Adjusted Operating Profit

$

503



$

470



$

1,410



$

1,399


Non-service pension cost (benefit)3

2



(4)





(5)


Net interest expense2

(39)



(48)



(85)



(111)


Adjusted income from operations before income taxes

462



418



1,325



1,283


Income tax expense

103



143



337



411


Tax impact on restructuring and non-recurring items

8



2



47



11


Tax impact on other adjustments



(14)





(29)


Non-recurring tax items

5



2



11



9


Adjusted net income from operations

346



285



930



881


Noncontrolling interest

44



44



122



115


Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$

302



$

241



$

808



$

766










GAAP income attributable to common shareholders

$

266



$

317



$

655



$

898


Restructuring

20



4



46



44


Loss on disposal of business



(1)





18


One-time separation costs

29



7



82



10


Fixed asset impairment





67




UTC allocated corporate expenses



20



16



56


Public company standalone costs1



(41)





(105)


Non-service pension cost3



(20)





(43)


Net interest expense2



(54)





(119)


Other



(1)





(2)


Tax effects of restructuring, non-recurring items and other adjustments

(8)



12



(47)



18


Non-recurring tax items

(5)



(2)



(11)



(9)


Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$

302



$

241



$

808



$

766










Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.61



$

0.73



$

1.51



$

2.07


  Impact to diluted earnings per share

0.08



(0.18)



0.35



(0.30)


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.69



$

0.55



$

1.86



$

1.77










Effective Tax Rate

24.9

%


28.4

%


30.2

%


28.9

%

  Impact of adjustments on effective tax rate

0.3

%


3.4

%


(0.4)

%


2.4

%

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

25.2

%


31.8

%


29.8

%


31.3

%


1

- Public company standalone costs represent estimated costs such as personnel costs, risk management and incentive compensation that have been incurred
and are reflected in results for the quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and are not adjusted.  For the quarter ended and nine months
ended September 30, 2019, these standalone costs have been included in the adjustments, as though Otis' operations had been conducted independently from UTC. 

2

- Otis issued debt and began to incur interest expenses in February 2020 associated with the debt issuance.  The current quarter year-to-date actual interest expense
incurred has been reflected in the comparative period in 2019 as though Otis incurred those expenses in the prior year.

3

- Non-service pension included in GAAP net income attributable to Otis includes amounts associated with Otis' participation in UTC retained pension plans. The
amounts related to these plans are removed from Otis' results in 2019, as though Otis' operations had been conducted independently from UTC.  


 

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Components of Changes in Net Sales


Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Quarter Ended September 30, 2019





Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures,
net


Other


Total

New Equipment


(1.0)%


(0.3)%


(0.1)%


(0.5)%


(1.9)%

Service


(1.4)%


0.7%


(0.3)%


—%


(1.0)%

Maintenance and Repair


(1.3)%


0.7%


(0.1)%


—%


(0.7)%

Modernization


(2.1)%


0.6%


(0.9)%


—%


(2.4)%

Total Net Sales


(1.2)%


0.2%


(0.2)%


(0.2)%


(1.4)%























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019












Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic


FX
Translation


Acquisitions /
Divestitures,
net


Other


Total

New Equipment


(7.0)%


(1.7)%


(0.1)%


(0.2)%


(9.0)%

Service


(0.5)%


(1.1)%


(0.6)%


—%


(2.2)%

Maintenance and Repair


(0.8)%


(1.1)%


(0.4)%


—%


(2.3)%

Modernization


0.9%


(0.9)%


(1.5)%


—%


(1.5)%

Total Net Sales


(3.3)%


(1.4)%


(0.4)%


—%


(5.1)%













































 

Components of New Equipment Backlog







Growth %









Q3 2020








New Equipment Backlog increase at actual currency

5.0%








Foreign exchange impact to New Equipment Backlog

(2.0)%








New Equipment Backlog at constant currency

3.0%








 

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit at Constant Currency


Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Quarter Ended September 30, 2019










(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


Y/Y

New Equipment







Adjusted Operating Profit


$

102



$

114



$

(12)


Impact of foreign exchange


3





3


Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency


$

105



$

114



$

(9)









Service







Adjusted Operating Profit


$

422



$

397



$

25


Impact of foreign exchange


(6)





(6)


Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency


$

416



$

397



$

19









Otis Consolidated







Adjusted Operating Profit


$

503



$

470



$

33


Impact of foreign exchange


(3)





(3)


Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency


$

500



$

470



$

30
















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019










(dollars in millions)


2020


2019


Y/Y

New Equipment







Adjusted Operating Profit


$

258



$

320



$

(62)


Impact of foreign exchange


10





10


Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency


$

268



$

320



$

(52)









Service







Adjusted Operating Profit


$

1,216



$

1,180



$

36


Impact of foreign exchange


11





11


Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency


$

1,227



$

1,180



$

47









Otis Consolidated







Adjusted Operating Profit


$

1,410



$

1,399



$

11


Impact of foreign exchange


22





22


Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency


$

1,432



$

1,399



$

33


 

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30, 2020


December 31, 2019

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,733



$

1,446


Accounts receivable, net

2,958



2,861


Contract assets

481



529


Inventories, net

667



571


Other current assets

432



251


Total Current Assets

6,271



5,658


Future income tax benefits

456



373


Fixed assets, net

721



721


Operating lease right-of-use assets

548



535


Intangible assets, net

489



490


Goodwill

1,700



1,647


Other assets

288



263


Total Assets

$

10,473



$

9,687






Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity




Short-term borrowings

$

538



$

34


Accounts payable

1,392



1,331


Accrued liabilities

1,858



1,739


Contract liabilities

2,503



2,270


Total Current Liabilities

6,291



5,374


Long-term debt

5,512



5


Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations

601



590


Operating lease liabilities

375



386


Future income tax obligations

448



695


Other long-term liabilities

629



311


Total Liabilities

13,856



7,361






Redeemable noncontrolling interest

98



95


Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity:




Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 125 share authorized; None issued or outstanding




Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized; 433.2 shares issued and
outstanding

4




Additional paid-in capital

32




Accumulated deficit

(3,241)




UTC Net Investment



2,458


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(819)



(758)


Total Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity

(4,024)



1,700


Noncontrolling interest

543



531


Total (Deficit) Equity

(3,481)



2,231


Total Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity

$

10,473



$

9,687


 

Debt Ratios:




Debt to total capitalization

236

%


2

%

Net debt to net capitalization

516

%


(171)

%

Debt to total capitalization equals total debt divided by total debt plus equity. Net debt to net capitalization equals total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total debt plus equity less cash and cash equivalents.

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2020


2019


2020


2019

Operating Activities:








Net income from operations

$

310



$

361



$

777



$

1,013


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by
operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

48



44



140



135


Stock compensation cost

17



13



44



29


Loss on fixed asset impairment





55




Loss on disposal of business







19


Change in:








Accounts receivable, net

(20)



(59)



(79)



(153)


Contract assets and liabilities, current

11



31



277



108


Inventories, net

(30)



7



(101)



31


Accounts payable

2



(10)



19



(42)


Pension contributions

(8)



(7)



(28)



(25)


Other operating activities, net

18



(16)



67



(100)


Net cash flows provided by operating activities

348



364



1,171



1,015


Investing Activities:








Capital expenditures

(37)



(35)



(112)



(98)


Investments in businesses, net of cash acquired

(34)



(7)



(50)



(39)


Investments in equity securities





(51)




Other investing activities, net

(76)



(16)



(76)



(13)


Net cash flows used in investing activities

(147)



(58)



(289)



(150)


Financing Activities:








Issuance of long-term debt, net





6,300




Payment of long-term debt issuance costs





(43)




Repayment of long-term debt

(750)





(750)




Increase in short-term borrowings, net

509



2



510



18


Net transfers from (to) UTC



(268)



(6,330)



(598)


Dividends paid on common stock

(86)





(173)




Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(82)



(77)



(125)



(132)


Other financing activities, net



2



22



18


Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(409)



(341)



(589)



(694)


Summary of Activity:








Net cash provided by operating activities

348



364



1,171



1,015


Net cash used in investing activities

(147)



(58)



(289)



(150)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(409)



(341)



(589)



(694)


Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

33



(45)





(41)


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(175)



(80)



293



130


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,927



1,556



1,459



1,346


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

1,752



1,476



1,752



1,476


Less: Restricted cash

19



16



19



16


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,733



$

1,460



$

1,733



$

1,460


 

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended September 30,


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2020


2019







Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

266




$

317



Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$

348




$

364



Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net
income attributable to common shareholders


131

%



115

%

Capital expenditures

(37)




(35)



Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to
common shareholders


(14)

%



(11)

%

Free cash flow

$

311




$

329



Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders


117

%



104

%








Nine Months Ended September 30,


(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

2020


2019







Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

655




$

898



Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$

1,171




$

1,015



Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net
income attributable to common shareholders


179

%



113

%

Capital expenditures

(112)




(98)



Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to
common shareholders


(18)

%



(11)

%

Free cash flow

$

1,059




$

917



Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common
shareholders


162

%



102

%

 

