FREDERICK, Md., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woodsboro Bank congratulates Steve Ott on his upcoming retirement. Mr. Ott has been at the Bank for over 23 years and has been in the banking industry for over 40 years. Since joining Woodsboro Bank, he has been the Branch Manager of the Thurmont Branch and for many years he oversaw all branch operations. Mr. Ott will be retiring in June.
"We are very thankful for Steve's years of service to the Bank and will miss him greatly. We wish him the best in this next chapter of his life," said Steve Heine, President & CEO of Woodsboro Bank.
Woodsboro Bank is pleased to announce that Angie Simmons will be transiting to Branch Manager of its Thurmont Branch. Ms. Simmons has 10 years of banking experience joining the Bank in 2011 with her experience in the branch channel beginning at the Thurmont Branch until she was promoted to Branch Manager of the Rt. 40 Branch in 2019.
Ms. Simmons received her Associate Degree in Business Administration at Frederick Community College and is a graduate of the Maryland Bankers Association's Emerging Leaders Program. She is the Volunteer & Impact Chair for the United Way's Emerging Leaders United. Ms. Simmons is co-chair of the Bank's United Way workplace campaign and a volunteer for United Way's VITA program and sat on the Board of the Golden Mile Alliance.
Woodsboro Bank is excited to announce the promotion of Kenny McDonald to Branch Manager of the Rt. 40 Branch. Mr. McDonald has over 25 years' experience in client service industries with 17 years in the banking industry. He joined Woodsboro Bank in 2018. During his banking career, Mr. McDonald has held positions as a branch associate, customer service representative, loan operations specialist, lender and branch manager. Most recently, he was a relationship banker at the Monocacy Branch.
Mr. McDonald is active with the BNI Downtown Connectors and recently joined the Board of the Golden Mile Alliance.
"Congratulations to both Angie and Kenny! They both have a love for serving our clients and community, and we look forward to their continued growth here at Woodsboro Bank," said Thomas Ramsay, Senior Vice President & Chief Retail Banking Officer at Woodsboro Bank.
