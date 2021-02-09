GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North America's #1 full-service outdoor lighting company, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, is pleased to announce the opening of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of Flower Mound. This new location is woman-owned and operated by Denise Ernst.
As home improvement spending continues to rise, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives expands with a second location in the Dallas Fort Worth metro area. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of Flower Mound will offer outdoor landscape lighting design and maintenance services to the following areas: Argyle, Carrollton, Coppell, Copper Canyon, Corinth, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Grapevine, Highland Village, Irving, Lake Dallas, Lantana, Las Colinas, Lewisville, Roanoke, Southlake, Trophy Club, and surrounding communities.
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP) specializes in the design, installation and maintenance of low-voltage, energy-efficient outdoor illumination. Ernst will custom design and maintain outdoor lighting for residential and business clients, including year-round landscape, deck, patio, driveway and pathway lighting, as well as seasonal holiday lighting and wedding and special event lighting. The company creates custom design outdoor lighting plans for businesses like bed and breakfasts, restaurants, golf and private clubs, hotels and resorts. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers premium lighting fixtures and energy-efficient LED technology.
"We are thrilled to have Denise join the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives family," announced Rich Young, Vice President of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives. "Denise's leadership and successful track record in product development, marketing and sales will, no doubt, help her quickly build a successful Outdoor Lighting Perspectives business in the Flower Mound area."
Ernst is ready to help local homeowners and businesses create desirable outdoor living spaces while increasing safety and security, noting "In the Dallas Fort Worth metro, we can spend a significant amount of time living outdoors. Being able to help customers translate their outside space into that perfect environment for nighttime enjoyment truly resonated with me."
Ernst holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an Industrial Engineering degree from Iowa State University.
To learn more, visit the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives website at outdoorlights.com/flower-mound.
About Outdoor Lighting Perspectives
Established in 1995, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is the nation's first and largest full-service, low-voltage outdoor lighting company. With over 150,000 installations across the United States and abroad, the franchise is known for skillful, custom design for the hospitality industry, commercial businesses and residences. Featured in Lodging Magazine, Garden Design, House Beautiful, Better Homes and Gardens, Coastal Living, HGTV Magazine and Martha Stewart Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives features stunning handcrafted copper and brass LED lighting fixtures. Learn more at https://www.outdoorlights.com/.
