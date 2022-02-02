KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sun Realty is pleased to announce the promotion of Jacqueline Hill (Jackie) to Vice President, Sun Realty, OBX Linen Solutions. Jackie has been with Sun since 2001, and has proven herself to be a dedicated, driven professional over her 21 years with the company. Before taking over leadership of the Sun Realty linens operations, she was an integral part of the rental operations team. In 2016, Jackie took on the role of running the linens operations for Sun, where she has been successful in improving quality, adding efficiencies, and expanding a satellite facility in Avon.
"Jackie's experience, determination, diligence, work ethic, consistent enthusiasm, positivity and her contagious giggle are tremendous assets," states Sun Realty President, Ali Breaux. "She is a wonderful, winning combination of intelligence, analytical skills, technical expertise, people skills and has a direct understanding of all our rental and housekeeping processes. It is with pride and pleasure that she is promoted to Vice President."
Sun Realty is a real estate sales and vacation rental company on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Established in 1980 by founder and CEO Paul Breaux, Sun covers the entire Outer Banks with 7 offices: Harbinger, Corolla, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Salvo and Avon. Sun Realty represents the largest selection of vacation rentals on the Outer Banks and has a sales team in every office. Visit http://www.SunRealtyOBX.com and http://www.SunRealtyNC.com for more information.
