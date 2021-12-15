HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Outokumpu will publish the following financial reports:             

  • Financial Statements release 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022
  • Interim Report for January–March 2022 on Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Half-year Report for January–June 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022
  • Interim Report for January–September 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022

In addition, Outokumpu's Annual Report 2021 will be published during week 9.

Outokumpu's Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022. Outokumpu's Board of Directors will decide on the summoning of the Annual General Meeting later.

More information:

Media: Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

