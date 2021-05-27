BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outside GC LLC, the nation's leading provider of on-demand, in-house legal counsel services, has added six (6) new partners to its life sciences practice, essentially doubling the size of its team: John Caruso, Dara Reppucci and Sabune Winkler (New England); Michéle Linde (Mid-Atlantic); Perri Melnick (California) and Cyndi Baily (South). With this additional bench strength, Outside GC is well-positioned to continue supporting its thriving and growing portfolio of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and health technology clients.
"Biotech financing broke records globally in 2020, including in Massachusetts, where we are headquartered, with biotech companies receiving $5.8 billion in venture funding," noted Bill Stone, co-founder and Managing Member of Outside GC. Stone added, "this incredible industry growth has enabled Outside GC to become a leader in delivering legal services defined by exceptional experience and value. Whether clients need support with R&D, clinical trials, supply chain issues, or post-commercial matters, our attorneys have deep industry experience as former GCs or senior in-house lawyers at life sciences companies, enabling them to provide judgment-level legal support at rates that are considerably less than a traditional law firm."
Outside GC is seeking life sciences attorneys with substantial in-house experience to join its growing team. "We offer a unique alternative to a traditional law firm or in-house career, providing flexibility for professionals desiring a reasonable work-life balance, while continuing to work on highly sophisticated legal matters," explained Stone.
About Outside GC
Outside GC provides on-demand, in-house legal counsel services to companies of all sizes, across a wide range of industries, at highly competitive rates. The firm's offerings include negotiating and drafting commercial agreements of all types; financing and acquisition transactions; employment and immigration matters; data privacy and healthcare regulatory matters, pre-litigation dispute resolution; and intellectual property protection and strategy. Together with its sister company, Patent GC, which provides on-demand patent and trademark legal services, the firm has over 90 attorneys across the country. Outside GC's life sciences clients include Binx Health, Contrafect, Enzyvant Therapeutics, Foghorn Therapeutics, Genzyme, Homology Medicines, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Korro Bio, Lyra Therapeutics, Partner Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Verastem, Zealand Pharma, and many more. For more information, please visit http://www.outsidegc.com or http://www.linkedin.com/company/outside-gc-llc, or call 617-737-5000.
Media Contact
Bill Stone, Managing Member, Outside GC, +1 6175018058, bstone@outsidegc.com
SOURCE Outside GC