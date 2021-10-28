BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outside GC, the nation's leading provider of on-demand, in-house General Counsel services, today announced a significant milestone in the firm's growth with the addition of its 100th partner to the firm.
"As former GCs, our lawyers have considerable experience leading the legal function at companies of all sizes as well as across a range of industries. Our GCs have honed the ability to offer practical, business-centric advice to clients," explained Amy Jeffrey, Managing Member of Outside GC and its sister law firm, Patent GC, which is a provider of patent and trademark legal services under the same model. "This expansion is a clear testament to the firm's strong value proposition that former in-house lawyers are uniquely suited to handling the day-to-day legal needs of today's businesses," continued Jeffrey.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Outside GC primarily served clients on the East Coast until expanding its operations to California in 2016. "Since introducing our model to the West Coast market, demand for our services has grown exponentially," noted Jeffrey, "particularly with companies in our core verticals of life sciences and high tech."
Outside GC plans to continue building its team and seeks partner-level lawyers with substantial in-house GC-level experience. "We offer a unique alternative to a traditional law firm or in-house career by providing flexibility for our professionals and a reasonable work-life balance while simultaneously providing the opportunity to work for highly sophisticated clients," said Jeffrey.
About Outside GC
Outside GC provides on-demand, in-house General Counsel services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries at highly competitive rates. The firm's offerings include negotiating and drafting commercial agreements of all types and levels of complexity, including those in the biotech/pharma/med-device and software/technology spaces; financing and acquisition transactions; equity investments; employment law and immigration matters; data privacy and security; healthcare regulatory matters, non-profits; corporate governance; preparing and managing stock option plans; pre-litigation dispute resolution; and intellectual property licensing, protection and strategy. Together with its sister company, Patent GC, which provides on-demand patent and trademark legal services, the firm has 100 partners across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.outsidegc.com, http://www.linkedin.com/company/outside-gc-llc, or call 617-737-5000.
