TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We all know site payments are an important part of running a clinical trial, but how do you get it right? Have you been struggling with trying to handle payments in-house with limited resources and tools? Or have you tried outsourcing and were challenged with no visibility into the process?
Join this fireside chat with a Medidata customer to listen to their stories firsthand of what it took to get a streamlined workflow for site payments. Gather tips and tricks from your peers that have very relatable stories. Site payments don't need to strain your resources and inconvenience your sites. Learn how easy it can be to outsource your site payment process.
Register for this webinar to learn how to:
- Bring your business processes to the table with a better outsourcing payment process
- Eliminate site turnover due to slow payments and build site relationships
- Obtain complete visibility of your investigator payments without burdening resources
Join industry experts Kathryn Lang, VP, Outcomes and Evidence, Guardant Health; along with speakers from Medidata, Lisa Moneymaker, SVP, Clinical Operations Technology; and Edward Ford, Senior Director, Client Engagement, for a live webinar on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Outsourcing Site Payments from the Sponsors' Perspective.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks