NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ovation Travel Group has appointed Diana Adamson Arias as its new Vice President of Independent Advisors (IA) and Affiliates, Business Development & Operations. She will be responsible for IA support and growth on the East Coast.
Adamson Arias – a travel industry leader who spent more than three decades with Four Seasons, most recently in sales for the Americas – joined Ovation on June 14. She will report to Tina Rose, Managing Director of the leisure division. Her arrival comes just two weeks prior to the formal reopening of Ovation's New York headquarters on June 28, also announced this week.
Paul Metselaar, Chairman and CEO of Ovation Travel Group, said: "Travel is making a profound comeback with leisure travel driving our post-pandemic growth. It's because of this resurgence that we expedited our search for a travel industry all-star to ensure we don't miss a beat in the recovery.
"Diana's years of creative and effective leadership in management, marketing, and sales will help our advisors become even more successful," Metselaar continued. "Her expertise will reinvigorate our luxury leisure operations as our IAs continue ramping up to meet growing demand."
Adamson Arias said: "I understand the level of trust that clients put in the IAs. My objective, therefore, is to prepare the IAs to exceed expectations and deliver the most impeccable service possible. Having worked for one of the world's most respected hoteliers I believe I have the depth of industry knowledge to help IAs fulfill their business potential."
Sunil Mahtani, Executive Vice President for Ovation, said: "Diana's appointment provides the leadership and experience necessary as the return to travel accelerates. With the addition of Diana and returning more furloughed colleagues back to work, our immensely talented IAs will have all the support they need as we prepare for rapid growth."
For more information on joining Ovation – one of the largest members of Virtuoso – as an Independent Advisor, please visit: https://www.ovationtravel.com/become-an-independent
About Ovation Travel Group
For over 35 years, Ovation Travel Group has provided seamless, cost-effective travel solutions to individual travelers and professional organizations in such industries as finance, law, technology, biotech, media, entertainment, consulting, and other professional services firms. With over 700 experienced travel professionals on staff, and a network of more than 200 independent travel advisors throughout the United States and United Kingdom, Ovation provides business travel management services and bespoke travel experiences to over 700 professional organizations and over 300,000 travelers.
