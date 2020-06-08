CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overground Cloud Services has announced today the acquisition of DecisionPoint Selling®, one of the leading business process consulting firms in the nation. This acquisition allows OCS to offer a unified and process driven sales performance solution to its clients. The combined companies will operate under the Overground Cloud Services brand.
Augmenting Overground's traditional Salesforce CRM implementation services, the additional performance consulting offerings will allow customers to improve user adoption of Salesforce, increase sales predictability, and successful win rates. The integration of technology, process, and methodology will provide OCS clients a seamless platform to manage sales efforts and pipeline growth while enhancing enterprise visibility and accuracy in reporting and forecasting.
OCS Partners Paul Yoder and Dave McDaniel made this statement about the acquisition:
"The acquisition of DecisionPoint Selling® was an easy decision for us. Their years of experience helping companies improve sales performance and manage the business of selling along with their vast volume of intellectual property will be a game changer for our clients. Nearly all companies struggle with sales performance management and DPS services will be very helpful for them."
CJ Warstler, Founder and CEO of DPS, had this to say:
"Paul and Dave are thought leaders in their approach to helping their clients implement Salesforce CRM. Their fast-growing company is a perfect match for the DPS services and methodologies. We will now be the first company around the globe to offer an integrated approach of the "Triple Play", Technology, Process, and Methodology.
Overground Cloud Services (OCS), founded in 2018, is a Silver Certified Salesforce consulting firm, serving as a trusted implementation partner to companies worldwide. A driving principle of the company is that effective enterprise business processes should guide the development of technology solutions and architecture. They are objective advisers who help companies fine tune their existing business processes to form CRM solutions and strategies that are the best fit for their customers and that scale over time as the company evolves.
DecisionPoint Selling® (DPS), founded in 2013, is a sales and sales management consulting and training company with a focus on helping companies improve the sales metrics that matter most to them. Aligning sales management principles and techniques which drive salesperson behavior is a primary focus on the company.
