BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ovia Health, the most trusted digital family health solution, is pleased to announce it has been accepted to the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA), a global non-profit organization with the mission of advancing digital therapeutics into healthcare. Ovia is the first maternal and family health company to join the Alliance and the first of its kind to announce a pipeline of digital therapeutics products.
By entering the digital therapeutics category, Ovia is seeking to enable earlier and improved health management across the reproductive and family health continuum. Ovia is investing in a pipeline of digital therapeutics designed to fill the unmet needs of people experiencing reproductive health conditions. This investment in cutting-edge technologies further supports Ovia's mission to elevate the standard of care for women and families across a range of conditions and life stages.
As an Alliance member, claims from Ovia's digital therapeutics products will undergo rigorous evaluation by independent, peer-reviewed publications in accordance with the Digital Therapeutics Alliance's key principles, including demonstrating adherence to strict clinical criteria and ROI calculation methodologies.
"At Ovia, we combine evidence, advanced analytics, and empathy to build daily digital health programs that help families achieve better outcomes and their dreams of having a healthy, happy family," said Paris Wallace, Ovia CEO and co-founder. "This entrance into digital therapeutics represents our commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare and expanding the landscape into family and maternal health, which includes some of the most costly and complex condition areas for the healthcare ecosystem."
"Digital therapeutics are transforming the global healthcare ecosystem, improving clinical outcomes, and building stronger care processes that are designed around patient needs," shared Megan Coder, DTA Executive Director. "We are therefore proud to welcome Ovia Health into this incredible industry, especially as they build on their innovative work to deliver maternal and family health-focused digital therapeutics."
Ovia Health is at the forefront of digital health transformation for families. Joining the Digital Therapeutics Alliance marks Ovia's entry into digital therapeutics and is reflective of its longstanding commitment to clinical efficacy and research-based innovation.
About Ovia Health
Since 2012, Ovia Health has helped more than 15 million people successfully navigate their parenthood journeys and is on a mission to make a happy, healthy family possible for everyone. Ovia is the only data-driven solution to effectively identify and intervene throughout the family health journey. The company's 50+ clinical programs, including predictive coaching and personalized plans, help prevent unnecessary healthcare costs, improve outcomes, and foster a family-friendly workplace that increases retention and return-to-work. For more information, visit OviaHealth.com. For more information on how Ovia Health is supporting employers during this time, request a consultation.
About DTA
The Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a global non-profit trade association of industry leaders and stakeholders with the mission of broadening the understanding and adoption of digital therapeutics into healthcare. DTA works to enable expanded access to high quality, evidence-based digital therapeutics for patients, clinicians, and payors in order to improve clinical and health economic outcomes. To learn more please visit: http://www.dtxalliance.org.
