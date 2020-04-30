DENVER, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE, TSX: OVV) announced today that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 6, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on April 29, 2020.

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

154,683,397

88.95%

19,205,324

11.04%

 

Election of Directors

Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a Director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

Peter A. Dea

161,015,193

92.61%

12,834,387

7.38%

Fred J. Fowler

164,732,258

94.75%

9,112,701

5.24%

Howard J. Mayson

164,797,869

94.83%

8,967,989

5.16%

Lee A. McIntire

161,017,505

92.66%

12,742,562

7.33%

Margaret A. McKenzie

164,649,853

94.75%

9,115,476

5.24%

Steven W. Nance

166,275,351

95.63%

7,594,318

4.36%

Suzanne P. Nimocks

160,811,938

92.54%

12,958,340

7.45%

Thomas G. Ricks

156,443,194

89.97%

17,425,160

10.02%

Brian G. Shaw

166,318,885

95.71%

7,439,582

4.28%

Douglas J. Suttles

162,861,416

93.61%

11,111,079

6.38%

Bruce G. Waterman

165,689,347

95.35%

8,070,350

4.64%

Clayton H. Woitas

162,653,756

93.60%

11,118,266

6.39%

 

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

186,054,339

96.71%

6,318,911

3.28%

 

Stockholder Proposal

The results for the stockholder proposal, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement, were as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

97,670,799

56.41%

75,468,353

43.58%

 

