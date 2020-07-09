DENVER, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2020 second quarter results conference call at 9 a.m. MT on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Company plans to release its second quarter financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the 2020 second quarter conference call, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting: 

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (281) 210-5253

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.