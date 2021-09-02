DENVER, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Brendan McCracken, Ovintiv President & CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Friday, September 10th, starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. The presentation will last approximately 30 minutes.

The live webcast, an accompanying slide presentation and a replay will be available on Ovintiv's website under Presentations and Events.

About Ovintiv Inc.

Ovintiv is one of the largest producers of oil, condensate and natural gas in North America. The Company is committed to preserving its financial strength, maximizing profitability through disciplined capital investments and operational efficiencies and returning capital to shareholders. A talented team, in combination with a culture of innovation and efficiency, fuels Ovintiv's economic performance, increases shareholder value and strengthens its commitment to sustainability in the communities where its employees live and work.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

 (888) 525-0304

Media contact:

 (403) 645-2252

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-present-at-barclays-ceo-energy-power-conference-301368827.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.