Nearly 75% of Canadians working from home are doing so for the first time
BOSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Labs, the leader in immersive and collaborative video conferencing technology and services, today announced the launch of the Meeting Owl Pro in Canada, bringing teams together wherever they may be. The Meeting Owl Pro is a smart video conferencing device featuring a 360° camera, mic, and speaker with 1080p resolution and a radius over 5 meters. With its proprietary intelligence technology, the Meeting Owl Pro automatically focuses on who is speaking in a room using audio and visual cues.
In advance of the Canadian expansion, Owl Labs conducted a survey on the current landscape and state of remote work in Canada. Collected from 800 full-time workers, notable results include:
- 6 out of 10 (61.6%) of respondents are currently working from home, with 74% having only worked from home for 3 months or less.
- Over 70% expect their companies to provide video conferencing tools and services to remote workers.
- On average, nearly 40% of meetings are conducted via video conferencing, with Zoom being the preferred platform.
- Canadians like to collaborate. Over half (53%) of respondents say they have 2-5 meetings a day on average and 26% have 3-8 meetings or more a day.
- Post Covid-19, 56% of respondents would like to work remotely either full time or several times per week. Only 12% never want to work from home again.
"Increased demand from the Canadian marketplace coupled with the world beginning its return to work felt like the right time for us to offer our Meeting Owl Pro to this growing market," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "The workplace as we know it will forever be changed. Remote work has become a part of our everyday lives, making it paramount that all employees, remote or in person, are able to have an equal ability to be effective."
Owl Labs' products are used by 35,000+ companies globally across a wide array of categories; including the likes of Home Depot, SoulCycle, Ro, Ogilvy, Andela and RXBAR.
The Meeting Owl Pro is available for purchase today at $1399 for delivery in Canada, order online at https://ca-shop.owllabs.com.
About Owl Labs
Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company dedicated to creating a better workplace experience for today's hybrid workforce of remote and in-office employees. The company's products use emerging technology such as AI to bring teams together for better work. While focused on its core hardware, The Meeting Owl line of products, the company is developing advanced software technology to reinvent the traditional conference room ecosystem and make it smart. Learn more about the company at www.owllabs.com.