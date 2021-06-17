PORTLAND, Ore., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owl, the leading platform for precision-guided behavioral health, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in support of its accelerated company growth and continued focus on its corporate mission to deliver solutions that improve people's lives, mental health and overall well-being. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, Owl launched a new corporate website, owl.health, focused on solutions designed to deliver the greatest clinical impact for community mental health clinics, health systems, and payers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant new pressures for behavioral health providers to offer virtual care and meet the increased demand for their services. To manage this growth, providers are looking to Owl to help deliver efficient and effective care to their patients. Owl addresses these issues by improving treatment at the patient level through clinical decision support for assessing, triaging and identifying the optimal treatment and level of care. In addition, Owl's analytics capabilities give providers the data insights to optimize patient care throughout the course of treatment to improve overall population health and manage risk to effectively deliver value-based care. Altogether, the Owl platform is a comprehensive solution that enables providers and payers to deliver the right treatment to the right patient at the right time for improved clinical and financial outcomes.
Following a recent Series B funding co-led by Ascension Ventures and Blue Venture Fund, the company has updated its name to Owl, from Owl Insights, to better reflect its brand promise to deliver a solution that patients engage with and providers love. The new Owl brand, as well as informative videos, case studies, webinars and white papers, can be found at the new website owl.health.
"To meet the demand for their services, providers are looking for solutions that improve their efficiency, provide decision support and improve outcomes," said Tom Insel, MD, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health and clinical advisor to Owl. "The Owl solution is built to meet today's challenges and provides significant value in reducing clinician burden and personalizing treatment with actionable data for healthcare providers and their patients."
Owl also announced the recent hires of three key executives to its team. The new executives bring extensive healthcare, technology and growth expertise to Owl to oversee sales, marketing and program management, namely:
- Doug Keyes, a proven enterprise healthcare leader with 30+ years building high performing sales teams at AllScripts and other rapid growth startups, joins Owl as vice president of sales.
- Paige Mantel, a seasoned veteran of high-growth digital and health tech companies, including mPulse Mobile, brings 25 years' experience launching innovative and impactful products to her role as vice president of marketing.
- Justin Witkowski, an executive with 20+ years' experience in healthcare technology, brings his leadership expertise in operations, product, and customer success from Quantros and Aperio to the role of vice president, program management.
"Owl has experienced tremendous growth during what has been a very difficult time in our country. We are very much looking forward to a future where a broader range of people have access to personalized, evidence-based behavioral healthcare. Our new look and feel represents who we are as an organization, our commitment to the behavioral health community, and where we plan to go in the future," said Eric Meier, president and chief executive officer for Owl. "I am also thrilled to expand our executive team with these three strategic hires. Paige, Doug and Justin bring seasoned leadership, deep healthcare expertise and a strong sense of purpose as we continue on this growth trajectory. As we look to our future, I am truly excited about the impact we will have for both our provider customers and their patients."
About Owl
Owl is the leading provider of precision care management solutions for behavioral health. Through its advanced cloud-based platform, the company offers a scalable and sustainable strategy to integrate measurement-based care, clinical decision support, and data insights into existing treatment workflows across all behavioral health conditions. Owl enables behavioral health and primary care providers to expand access, enable telehealth, and improve quality care delivery, while reducing risk and enabling value-based care. Leading organizations, including Main Line Health, Amita Health, Inova Health, West Yavapai Guidance Clinic and Aurora Mental Health Center, use Owl to improve clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit owl.health.
