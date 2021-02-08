SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owl.Rentals is excited to announce that temporary housing leader Kim Krollman has joined their team. With over 20 years in the temporary housing industry, Krollman will serve as the Executive Vice President of Strategic Solutions.
"We are excited to have her join the team. Her expertise and leadership will be an excellent addition and a driving force for what we are trying to do here with the OWL marketplace," Alex Shahabe, OWL founder and president, says.
Krollman's role at OWL is a significant one. She will spearhead the go-to-market strategy and target growth of supplier usage. She will also develop the knowledge base and increase exposure and engagement in the temporary housing industry.
"My new role is exciting because I get to do more of what I enjoy for a marketplace that can enhance performance for all the players in our industry. OWL has the potential to take temporary housing procurement to a whole new level of efficiency and optimization," Krollman says.
Krollman is no stranger to implementing systems that elevate revenue. She comes to OWL with decades of leadership and development experience in the temporary housing industry. In her most recent role her sales strategy, which developed sales tools and mentorship for the team, resulted in 36% growth.
Also, Krollman is influential in the temporary housing community. She regularly contributes to industry publications, like Relocate Magazine, speaks at industry conferences, and developed a Worldwide ERC Certified Relocation Professional accredited training course. The Krollman Group, a consulting firm she founded during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, created web-based training to develop sales skills for continuing education for sales professionals in the temporary housing space.
"Her experience and expertise are perfect for promoting the OWL marketplace," Shahabe says. "Her ability to communicate and motivate people to collaborate and excel at what they do is second-to-none. When you combine that with her industry knowledge and influence, you can see why we are excited to have her on the team."
The OWL marketplace allows temporary housing providers to list their inventory, post their outbound needs, and bid on posted opportunities worldwide. Shahabe and OWL Product Development Manager, Deanne Driver, designed the online site to centralize market opportunities and increase temporary housing professionals' efficiency. Krollman sees her new role as an exciting challenge and opportunity to use her global business development experience.
"While these are challenging times for all of us given the pandemic, engagement and innovation are the keys to motivating performance," Krollman says. "Working together as an industry through collaborative tools like the OWL marketplace, we can succeed despite the present environment. I look forward to putting my skills to work for the team."
About OWL.Rentals:
Founded in 2020 by Alex Shahabe, San Diego-headquartered OWL.Rentals provides a marketplace for providers to both source and be sourced for long- and short-term temporary housing. OWL launched to facilitate a new level of convenience by offering complimentary access to all temporary housing providers to fill vacancies and bid on housing requests that best fit their companies' inventory style. For more information and to get started on OWL, visit https://owl.rentals.
Media Contact
Vanessa Lininger, OWL.Rentals, +1 9494360982, vanessalininger@gmail.com
SOURCE OWL.Rentals