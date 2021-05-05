NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $102.7 million, or $0.26 per share, and net income of $157.8 million, or $0.40 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.82 at March 31, 2021 as compared to $14.74 at December 31, 2020. The fee waiver put in place in conjunction with the Company's IPO expired on October 18, 2020 and as a result, the first quarter results reflect the impact of the full fee structure for the full quarter.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "We are very pleased with how well our portfolio continues to perform and the compelling investments we were able to make this quarter. With our proven investment team, strong balance sheet and significant liquidity, we believe ORCC is well positioned to take advantage of the improving economic conditions and an attractive investment environment."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021, payable on or before August 13, 2021.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, new investment commitments totaled $863.5 million across 8 new portfolio companies and 11 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1,527.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 across 12 new portfolio companies and 14 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $684.4 million. For this period, the Company had $512.2 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,274.9 million. For this period, the Company had $520.3 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had investments in 120 and 119 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $11.2 billion and $10.8 billion, respectively. As of March 31, 2021, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $93.7 million based on fair value.

As of March 31, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.8% first lien senior secured debt investments, 16.0% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.7% unsecured notes, 1.0% investment funds and vehicles, and 3.5% equity investments.

As of December 31, 2020, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.5% first lien senior secured debt investments, 18.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 0.5% unsecured notes, 1.0% investment funds and vehicles, and 2.5% equity investments.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, approximately 93.8% and 96.0% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of March 31, 2021, 99.9% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) remained at 8.3% and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) remained at 8.2%.

As of March 31, 2021, 1 investment with an aggregate fair value of $25.2 million was on non-accrual status, representing 0.2% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $221.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $204.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In addition to the growth in the portfolio, the incremental increase in investment income was primarily due to an increase in dividend income that was not earned as of March 31, 2020.

Expenses

Total expenses, after the effect of management and incentive fee waivers, increased to $117.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $56.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was primarily due to expiration of the management and incentive fee waiver in October 2020 and an increase in interest expense. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2021, we had $255.3 billion in cash and restricted cash, $5.6 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding remained at 3.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Ending debt to equity was 0.92x and 0.87x during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19 Developments

We continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio companies. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the "COVID-19 Developments" section and additional disclosure in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







For the three months ended



 ($ in thousands except per share data)



March 31, 2021





December 31,

2020





March 31, 2020



Investments at Fair Value



$

11,240,472





$

10,842,072





$

8,938,345



Total Assets



$

11,588,242





$

11,304,357





$

9,418,293



Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.82





$

14.74





$

14.09





























Investment Income



$

221,573





$

221,254





$

204,732



Net Investment Income



$

102,655





$

114,601





$

146,256



Net Income



$

157,845





$

180,664





$

(312,590)





























Net Investment Income Per Share



$

0.26





$

0.29





$

0.37



Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)

Per Share



$

0.13





$

0.17





$

(1.17)



Net Income Per Share



$

0.40





$

0.46





$

(0.79)



Distributions Declared from Net Investment

Income Per Share



$

0.31





$

0.39





$

0.39





























Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Fair Value





8.3

%





8.3

%





8.4

%

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost





8.2

%





8.2

%





8.0

%

Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

 Floating Rates





99.9

%





99.9

%





100.0

%

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



 ($ in thousands except per share data)



March 31,

2021

 (Unaudited)





December 31,

2020



Assets

















Investments at fair value

















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $10,892,469

and $10,653,613, respectively)



$

10,862,051





$

10,569,691



Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $380,280 and

$275,105, respectively)





378,421







272,381



Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $11,272,749 and

$10,928,718, respectively)





11,240,472







10,842,072



Cash (restricted cash of $7,699 and $8,841, respectively)





244,159







347,917



Foreign cash (cost of $11,037 and $9,641, respectively)





11,106







9,994



Interest receivable





55,854







57,108



Receivable for investments sold





4,355







6,316



Receivable from a controlled affiliate





2,367







2,347



Prepaid expenses and other assets





29,929







38,603



Total Assets



$

11,588,242





$

11,304,357



Liabilities

















Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $88,161 and $91,085,

respectively)



$

5,545,891





$

5,292,722



Distribution payable





121,335







152,087



Management fee payable





42,107







35,936



Incentive fee payable





21,776







19,070



Payables to affiliates





2,587







6,527



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





52,458







51,581



Total Liabilities





5,786,154







5,557,923



Commitments and contingencies

















Net Assets

















Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 391,401,787

and 389,966,688 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





3,914







3,900



Additional paid-in-capital





5,960,109







5,940,979



Total distributable earnings (losses)





(161,935)







(198,445)



Total Net Assets





5,802,088







5,746,434



Total Liabilities and Net Assets



$

11,588,242





$

11,304,357



Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.82





$

14.74



 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







For the Three Months Ended

March 31,



 ($ in thousands except per share data)



2021





2020



Investment Income

















Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:

















Interest income





211,032





$

198,393



Dividend Income





3,559









Other income





3,154







4,151



Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





217,745







202,544



Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:

















Interest income





1,303









Dividend income





2,368







2,188



Other Income





157









Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments





3,828







2,188



Total Investment Income





221,573







204,732



Expenses

















Interest expense





48,076







33,957



Management fee





42,110







33,790



Performance based incentive fees





21,775







25,595



Professional fees





3,768







3,152



Directors' fees





244







233



Other general and administrative





1,818







2,164



Total Operating Expenses





117,791







98,891



Management and incentive fees waived











(42,490)



Net Operating Expenses





117,791







56,401



Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes





103,782







148,331



Income taxes, including excise tax expense (benefit)





1,127







2,075



Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes



$

102,655





$

146,256



Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

















Net change in unrealized gain (loss):

















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



$

57,079





$

(444,135)



Income tax (provision) benefit





(2,633)









Controlled affiliated investments





865







(14,899)



Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies





(2,432)







(81)



Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





52,879







(459,115)



Net realized gain (loss):

















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





1,154







348



Foreign currency transactions





1,157







(79)



Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)





2,311







269



Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





55,190







(458,846)



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



$

157,845





$

(312,590)



Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted



$

0.40





$

(0.79)



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted





391,114,767







393,441,711



 

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY







For the Three Months Ended March 31,



($ in thousands)



2021





2020



New investment commitments

















Gross originations



$

919,685







731,012



Less: Sell downs





(56,145)







-



Total new investment commitments



$

863,540





$

731,012



Principal amount of investments funded:

















First-lien senior secured debt investments



$

529,122





$

425,426



Second-lien senior secured debt investments





12,400







106,313



Unsecured debt investments





132,288









Equity investments





8,567







65,132



Investment funds and vehicles





2,000







18,950



Total principal amount of investments funded



$

684,377





$

615,821



Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:

















First-lien senior secured debt investments



$

(287,315)





$

(383,063)



Second-lien senior secured debt investments





(224,851)







(34,800)



Unsecured debt investments













Equity investments













Investment funds and vehicles













Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid



$

(512,166)





$

(417,863)



Number of new investment commitments in new

portfolio companies(1)



8





7



Average new investment commitment amount



$

78,952





$

75,334



Weighted average term for new debt investment

commitments (in years)





5.8







6.0



Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

floating rates





100.0

%





100.0

%

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

fixed rates





0.0

%





0.0

%

Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment

commitments(2)





7.3

%





7.5

%

Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating

rate debt investment commitments





6.4

%





6.1

%

________________

(1)

Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.

(2)

Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.19% and 1.45% as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2021, ORCC had investments in 120 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $11.2 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $27.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

