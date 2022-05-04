NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $122.4 million, or $0.31 per share, and net income of $44.0 million, or $0.11 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $14.88 at March 31, 2022 as compared to $15.08 at December 31, 2021.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "We are very pleased with our performance this quarter and how our portfolio is positioned for the evolving economic environment. Our credit performance remains exceptional with one of the lowest levels of non-accruals in the BDC sector and our defensive positioning is designed to generate healthy returns through the entire market cycle. Further, with almost all of our portfolio held in floating rate assets, we expect to see upside in the second half of the year from a rising interest rate environment."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2022 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022, payable on or before August 15, 2022.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, new investment commitments totaled $530.4 million across 17 new portfolio companies and 4 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1,589.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 across 22 new portfolio companies and 9 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $347.9 million. For this period, the Company had $374.8 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,459.8 million. For this period, the Company had $909.6 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had investments in 157 and 143 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.8 billion and $12.7 billion, respectively. As of March 31, 2022, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $81.3 million based on fair value.

As of March 31, 2022, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 74.0% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.7% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.1% unsecured debt investments, 2.3% investment funds and vehicles, 1.9% preferred equity investments, and 5.0% common equity investments.

As of December 31, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 74.9% first lien senior secured debt investments, 15.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.5% unsecured debt investments, 1.9% investment funds and vehicles, 2.1% preferred equity investments, and 4.5% common equity investments.

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, approximately 88.7% and 90.0% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of March 31, 2022, 98.8% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) remained at 7.9% and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 8.0% and 7.9%, respectively.

As of March 31, 2022, 1 portfolio company with an aggregate fair value of $13.6 million was on non-accrual status, representing 0.1% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $264.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $221.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. In addition to the growth in the portfolio, the incremental increase in investment income was primarily due to an increase in dividend income. Included in interest income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these fees slightly decreased. Other income increased period-over-period due to an increase in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available to us as a result of closing investments and generally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $141.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $117.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which was primarily due to an increase in interest expense and management and incentive fees. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in the average daily borrowings partially offset by a decrease in the average interest rate. Management and incentive fees increased primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2022, we had $0.3 billion in cash and restricted cash, $7.2 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding remained at 2.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Ending net debt to equity was 1.17x and 1.13x as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investor Resources section of ORCC's website at www.OwlRockCapitalCorporation.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

  • Domestic: 1 (888) 440-4182
  • International: (646) 960-0653
  • Conference ID: 7406736

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Owl Rock Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of ORCC's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

  • Domestic: 1 (800) 770-2030
  • International: (647) 362-9199
  • Conference ID: 7406736

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











For the three months ended



 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31, 2022





December 31, 2021





March 31, 2021



Investments at Fair Value



$

12,756,323





$

12,741,640





$

11,240,472



Total Assets



$

13,203,697





$

13,298,170





$

11,588,242



Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.88





$

15.08





$

14.82





























Investment Income



$

264,159





$

281,624





$

221,573



Net Investment Income



$

122,356





$

137,854





$

102,655



Net Income



$

43,986





$

174,006





$

157,845





























Net Investment Income Per Share



$

0.31





$

0.35





$

0.26



Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share



$

(0.20)





$

0.09





$

0.13



Net Income Per Share



$

0.11





$

0.44





$

0.40



Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share



$

0.31





$

0.31





$

0.31





























Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value





7.9

%





7.9

%





8.3

%

Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost





8.0

%





7.9

%





8.2

%

Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates





98.8

%





98.9

%





99.9

%

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

















 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)





December 31, 2021



Assets

















Investments at fair value

















  Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $12,056,205 and $12,073,126, respectively)



$

12,028,349





$

12,124,860



  Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $698,379 and $575,427, respectively)





727,974







616,780



Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $12,754,584 and $12,648,553, respectively)





12,756,323







12,741,640



Cash (restricted cash of $57,497 and $21,481, respectively)





326,378







431,442



Foreign cash (cost of $6,369 and $16,096, respectively)





6,387







15,703



Interest receivable





89,921







81,716



Receivable from a controlled affiliate





15,903







3,953



Prepaid expenses and other assets





8,785







23,716



     Total Assets



$

13,203,697





$

13,298,170



Liabilities

















Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $106,698 and $110,239, respectively)



$

7,034,218





$

7,079,326



Distribution payable





122,320







122,068



Management fee payable





47,413







46,770



Incentive fee payable





25,954







29,242



Payables to affiliates





2,843







5,802



Payables for investments purchased





867









Accrued expenses and other liabilities





98,588







77,085



     Total Liabilities





7,332,203







7,360,293



Commitments and contingencies

















Net Assets

















Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 394,580,939 and 393,766,855 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively





3,946







3,938



Additional paid-in-capital





6,002,303







5,990,360



Total distributable earnings (losses)





(134,755)







(56,421)



     Total Net Assets





5,871,494







5,937,877



     Total Liabilities and Net Assets



$

13,203,697





$

13,298,170



     Net Asset Value Per Share



$

14.88





$

15.08



 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















For the Three Months Ended March 31,



 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)



2022





2021



Investment Income

















Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:

















     Interest income



$

208,599





$

200,305



     Payment-in-kind interest income





22,411







10,727



     Dividend income





11,728







3,559



     Other income





3,848







3,154



Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





246,586







217,745



Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:

















     Interest income





1,773







1,303



     Dividend income





15,638







2,368



     Other Income





162







157



Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments





17,573







3,828



Total Investment Income





264,159







221,573



Expenses

















     Interest expense





61,378







48,076



     Management fee





47,413







42,110



     Performance based incentive fees





25,954







21,775



     Professional fees





3,828







3,768



     Directors' fees





290







244



     Other general and administrative





2,132







1,818



Total Operating Expenses





140,995







117,791



Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes





123,164







103,782



     Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense (benefit)





808







1,127



Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes



$

122,356





$

102,655



Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)

















Net change in unrealized gain (loss):

















     Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



$

(69,948)





$

57,079



     Income tax (provision) benefit











(2,633)



     Controlled affiliated investments





(11,758)







865



     Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies





(481)







(2,432)



Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





(82,187)







52,879



Net realized gain (loss):

















     Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





4,702







1,154



     Foreign currency transactions





(885)







1,157



Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)





3,817







2,311



Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)





(78,370)







55,190



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



$

43,986





$

157,845



     Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted



$

0.11





$

0.40



     Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted





394,309,578







391,114,767



 

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY











For the Three Months Ended March 31,



($ in thousands)



2022





2021



New investment commitments

















  Gross originations



$

533,848







919,685



  Less: Sell downs





(3,409)







(56,145)



     Total new investment commitments



$

530,439





$

863,540



Principal amount of investments funded:

















  First-lien senior secured debt investments



$

223,302





$

529,122



  Second-lien senior secured debt investments





1,000







12,400



  Unsecured debt investments





69,989







132,288



  Preferred equity investments(3)





7,000







1,000



  Common equity investments(3)





1,968







7,567



  Investment funds and vehicles





44,625







2,000



     Total principal amount of investments funded



$

347,884





$

684,377



Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:

















  First-lien senior secured debt investments



$

(326,994)





$

(287,315)



  Second-lien senior secured debt investments





(25,000)







(224,851)



  Unsecured debt investments













  Preferred equity investments(3)





(22,843)









  Common equity investments(3)













  Investment funds and vehicles













     Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid



$

(374,837)





$

(512,166)



Number of new investment commitments in new

   portfolio companies(1)





17





8



Average new investment commitment amount





21,952





$

78,952



Weighted average term for new debt investment

   commitments (in years)





5.1







5.8



Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

   floating rates





97.3

%





100.0

%

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at

   fixed rates





2.7

%





0.0

%

Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment

   commitments(2)





7.4

%





7.3

%

Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating

   rate debt investment commitments





6.5

%





6.4

%

________________

(1)

Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.

(2)

Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.96% and 0.19% as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(3)

As of March 31, 2021, preferred equity investments and common equity investments were reported in aggregate as equity investments.

 

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2022, ORCC had investments in 157 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.8 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani

212-419-3000

owlrockir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

David Wells / Josh Clarkson

pro-owlrock@prosek.com

