NAMPA, Idaho, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owyhee Air Research (OAR) announces Michael Intschert as its new president, and positions the company for rapid growth, specializing in aerial mapping and acquisition of natural resource data.
OAR works with Federal and state agencies, wildlife biologists, and fire managers throughout the United States and Canada, using the most advanced technology available in telemetry, infrared/HD video, and mapping equipment to conduct wildlife surveys, fire reconnaissance, and landscape mapping.
"We are pleased to announce Michael as the new president who will steer OAR to the next chapter as a leading provider of aerial survey and natural resource data collection," OAR Partner and CEO Thomas Swoyer Jr., said. "Not only are we acquiring new aircraft, more sophisticated camera and sensor technologies, and advanced data analytics, but we are increasing our team to be able to expand our services, capabilities, and geographic range."
For the last 15 years, OAR has focused on wildlife surveys and wildfire mapping. Infrared surveys are used to track wildlife populations such as herd composition and classification within geographical areas. Infrared mapping is also used to map small and large wildfires, as well as black-line, cold-fire mapping, and new-start fire detection.
"OAR is no stranger to natural resource aerial data acquisition, but we see so much opportunity to expand our capabilities to meet the needs of the industry with remote sensing," said Intschert. "Our new aircraft and sensor technologies provide faster and more actionable data services across a larger geographic footprint with sharper imagery."
OAR will grow services in natural resource data acquisition aerial operations to include vegetation mapping using multi- and hyperspectral imaging and water resource mapping, such as wetlands and watersheds. On the horizon, OAR will also pursue oil and gas pipeline and asset inspection services by aligning partnerships in the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) space.
"With the addition of Michael to the already very talented OAR team, we expect to grow the company extensively over the coming years by adding aircraft, including UAS, sensors, and most importantly, people," said Swoyer. "We've already added four people, and we have four more positions that we're currently interviewing for. It's a great team and it's getting better every day."
Intschert is a United States Army Veteran and executive in the manned and unmanned aviation industry for more than 17 years. He's an instrument rated, commercial, multi-engine pilot and earned a Master of Business Administration degree with an aviation management specialization from Daniel Webster College. Intschert received his Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautics from Embrey-Riddle Aeronautical University.
About OAR
Owyhee Arial Research (OAR) is a licensed FAA Commercial Air Carrier and approved contractor for multiple private, federal, state, and local government agencies, wildlife biologists, and fire managers throughout the US. OAR uses the most advanced technology available in telemetry and Infrared/HD video equipment to deliver a variety of imagery, information and intelligence. To learn more, visit owyheeair.com.
