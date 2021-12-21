Allentown, PA (18103)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley; some patchy drizzle anywhere, perhaps some freezing drizzle from the Lehigh Valley on north with some patchy icy spots possible. .

Tonight

