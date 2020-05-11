LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster™, a startup dedicated to fixing the broken international hiring model, today announced the hiring of HR and employment counsel veteran, Miranda Zolot, as General Counsel. In this new role, Zolot will utilize her expertise to oversee the employment and regulatory requirements for the Oyster platform, as well as the company's overarching legal platform strategy.
"We're thrilled to have Miranda join our team as we work to solve the complexity of cross-border hiring and mitigate legal and compliance risk for our customers," said Tony Jamous, CEO of Oyster. "Not only does Miranda bring two decades of legal experience to our organization, but her unique skill set overseeing technology platforms, coupled with her passion for people, will ensure our organization succeeds in building the future of work for employers and employees alike."
Zolot brings significant experience in professional employment organization (PEO) and in-house legal counsel with over 20 years of public company and private practice experience. She joins Oyster from the publicly traded HR company, TriNet, where she served as vice president and associate general counsel. In that role, Zolot's responsibilities ranged from developing a holistic claims program, which improved customer experience and created more transparency, to overseeing the creation of an enterprise-wide Information Risk Management program to identify, remediate and solve for any long-term risks a company may face. Her breadth of experience having served both as a legal liaison for the technology and product teams, and as a partner for the development and implementation of customer-facing compliance products, makes Zolot uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the technology and legal sectors at Oyster.
"My passion is helping enable others to do what they love – and as a remote employee myself, I'm very excited to work with Oyster to bring their vision of global remote work enablement to life," said Zolot. "Through Oyster's platform, I hope to make it easier for talented workers and expanding companies to succeed together by unlocking the employment laws of the world."
About Oyster™
Oyster is on a mission to remove the barriers to global employment. We want to make it easy for anyone to be fully employed by any company anywhere in the world. We believe this makes the world a better place for three reasons: 1) it helps redress inequalities of access to opportunity, 2) it allows for the distribution of wealth to places other than the major cities of the world, and 3) it supports the environmentally-friendly and business-smart shift to remote working. Founded in 2019 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally-distributed team. Oyster is currently in early-access. To learn more, visit: http://oysterhr.com
