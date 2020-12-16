PG_Ventures_Logo.jpg
By Procter & Gamble

CINCINNATI, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Ventures, the early stage startup studio within P&G (NYSE:PG), has announced the four finalists for the third annual P&G Ventures CES Innovation Challenge. With CES being held as an all-digital event in 2021, the Challenge will culminate with representatives from the selected startups pitching their products virtually to a panel of expert judges on the P&G LifeLab stage during CES.

Despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, P&G Ventures remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs and providing them a platform to share their innovations.

The finalists are:

  • Fluo Labs, LLC, represented by Chief Strategy Officer Anne-Marie Kovacs (@amkovacs), transforms how people treat their seasonal allergies using a patented handheld device that uses light therapy to provide drug-free relief.
  • Glimpse Diagnostics, represented by CEO Dr. Courtney Hill, provides families with an accurate at-home ear infection diagnosis with artificial intelligence and treatment from the comforts of their home.
  • SAVRPak, represented by Chief Technology Officer Bill Birgen (@bill_birgen), offers a patented food packaging technology that keeps food fresh and reduces food waste by removing moisture from the air.
  • spotLESS Materials Inc., represented by Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Birgitt Boschitsch (@BirgittMB), is a collection of non-stick coatings designed to use less water and less aggressive cleaners to keep surfaces clean.

"At P&G Ventures, we know that entrepreneurs are the source of some of the very best ideas when it comes to solving consumer problems," said Leigh Radford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, P&G Ventures. "Even with CES going all-digital for 2021, we are delighted that we can still host our annual CES Innovation Challenge to discover and celebrate groundbreaking new products and shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurs behind them."

The winner of the 2021 CES Innovation Challenge will receive $10,000 from P&G Ventures, the opportunity to pitch to the M13 investment team coupled with mentoring sessions, a complimentary invitation to the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, and chance to partner with P&G Ventures, and access to the expertise and capabilities developed at P&G over the company's 180-year history. Judges include Leigh Radford, Julie Setser, Senior Vice President of R&D at P&G Ventures, Kristina Rogers, Global Consumer Industries Leader at EY, and Courtney Reum, Co-Founder of M13.

P&G will return to CES 2021 for its third consecutive year with an all-new, virtual P&G LifeLab exhibit that provides consumers an entirely new way to experience a behind-the-scenes look at how P&G's portfolio of innovations is impacting consumers' homes, as well as our planet.

While the Innovation Challenge is part of P&G's CES LifeLab exhibit, P&G Ventures invites everyone to watch the Challenge online for free by registering on Eventbrite by January 13. To stay up-to-date on the Innovation Challenge and news follow P&G Ventures on LinkedIn and Twitter (@PGVstudio).

About Procter and Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Byrne, byrne.jr@pg.com
Fiona Chau, pgventures@bulleitgroup.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.