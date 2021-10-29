ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PÜR recently announced a collaboration with Nabela Noor – an author, designer, and CEO with a combined following of over 10 million across social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Nabela is a proud first-generation Bangladeshi-American advocate and entrepreneur as the Founder of her own brands, Zeba and Saara & Begum as well as her non-profit scholarship program, Noor House. Motivated by her commitment to advocacy and representation, Nabela has become a voice for several powerful, yet marginalized communities including plus sized women, Muslims, and women of color around the world.
With this collection, PÜR beauties and Nabela fans will have a chance to embrace and celebrate their individuality with the same good-for-your-skin products one can expect to see from PÜR. Nabela has been a loyal fan of the brand for years and was heavily involved in the creative process from start to finish. Nabela wanted the collection to focus on inclusivity and multi-tasking products with shade names that are representative of her Bangladeshi heritage and packed with culturally rich ingredients such as Turmeric and Pomegranate. As a businesswoman, entrepreneur, lifestyle expert, mom-to-be and more, Nabela wanted this collection to speak to the modern woman who truly does it all!
"I hope that the PÜR xo Nabela collection inspires you to celebrate yourself a little more - discover what makes you beautifully you and becomes a staple in your beauty routines," said Noor. "This collection was designed with your self-love journey in mind. I wanted every product to be a gentle reminder through the names, purposes, and functionality that you deserve the love and care you so generously give to others."
"We love the vision Nabela brought to this collection," said Julie Campbell, Vice President of Marketing at Astral Brands. "PÜR has had a close relationship with Nabela for years and our values on kindness, inclusivity, simplicity and wellness align perfectly. Nabela's aura and work ethic mirrors the ideal PÜR consumer; one who is unapologetically herself, hardworking, strong, and confident. Nabela has truly made this collaboration an effortless process and we were thrilled to partner with her."
The four-piece collection features a turmeric-infused cleanser and face mask, as well as a lip chubby and multi-purpose face, eye and cheek palette featuring eight pressed pigments. All eight shades were named by Nabela, with each representing her Bangladeshi roots. The palette features a mix of rosy blushes, brown mattes, metallics and neutrals that are uniquely formulated to deliver unrivaled color payoff with highly blendable textures – perfect for creating that day-to-do look for the woman on the go.
Meet the Collection:
- Embrace Your Face Eye & Cheek Palette: All-in-one face palette featuring two highlighters, two blushes, and four eyeshadow shades with skincare-infused formulas for a soft glam feel.
- Refresh Brightening Cleanser with Turmeric: Cleanses, detoxifies, exfoliates, and brightens your skin. Formulated with natural exfoliants to remove dull, dry skin cells to reveal a healthy and smooth complexion
- Reset Detoxifying Mask with Turmeric: Restores, detoxifies, and brightens your skin. Formulated with natural exfoliants to remove dull, dry skin cells to reveal a healthy and smooth complexion.
- Celebrate You Creamy Lip Chubby: Delivers a wearable, cream finish with the application and ease of a jumbo pencil that never needs sharpening.
Consumers can shop the entire collection on PURCosmetics.com during the presale event from 10/29 – 11/3. The full launch will officially be live starting November 5th at 1pm ET at purcosmetics.com, ULTA.com, Macys.com.
About Nabela:
Nabela Noor is a first generation Bangladeshi-American designer, author and entrepreneur. As an advocate, Nabela utilizes her platforms to empower and inspire millions of people around the world to love the skin they're in. Her work centers around her passion for representation and diversity with a commitment to promoting self-love through self-care. Nabela dedicates her platform to uplift Bangladeshi, Muslim and first-generation communities and helps millions in their self-love journeys. Through her globally recognized Pockets of Peace series, which has amassed over 1 billion views, her self-love brand Zeba, her debut children's book Beautifully Me, and her award-winning non-profit Noor House, Nabela has empowered millions like her to dream bigger, embrace their unique stories and live their fullest, most confident life.
About PÜR:
Since the brand's inception in 2002, we have redefined clean beauty with one mission in mind—to offer PÜR Beauties multitasking beauty solutions that support—never compromise—their lifestyle. Designed to accentuate your natural-born beauty, our complete product mix is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best…long after the makeup comes off!
PÜR offers those of all ages, races and skin types high-performance beauty solutions and skin-loving products. By focusing as much on the ingredients left out of formulas as included, PÜR sets the standard for a better kind of beauty. From efficacious complexion and color makeup to transformative skincare, our skin-enhancing formulas are clinically proven to deliver. PÜR is proud to be cruelty free, paraben free, gluten free, talc free, petrolatum free, mineral oil free and SLS free.
