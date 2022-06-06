PABLO AIR, a company that has developed a UAM integrated flight control system based on its own in-house technologies, entered into an agreement with five other leading technology companies to participate in the K-UAM GC Demonstration Project, operated by the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. The MOU signing ceremony was held at LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul on May 10 and was attended by top officials from each company.