MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE Loan Group (www.paceloangroup.com), a leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing, announced today the hiring of Bali Kumar to be PLG's new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Bali will step down as CEO of Lean & Green Michigan, the statewide PACE program administrator in Michigan.

PLG CEO Rafi Golberstein's hiring of Bali is expected to help PLG grow its national footprint. "Bali will help maximize in-house efficiency at PLG, while helping to simplify the PACE process for borrowers. PLG will immediately benefit from Bali's knowledge of the intricacies of the various PACE programs across the United States, in addition to his enthusiasm for growing the PACE market. We are ecstatic to add him to our team."

As the CEO of Lean & Green Michigan, Bali helped develop and deploy the PACE marketplace across Michigan. For his efforts, he was named one of the Energy News Network's 40 under 40 honorees.

"I look forward to joining the team at PLG," said Kumar. "PLG has carved out a niche providing efficient PACE loans with a hands-on expertise across the capital stack, and I am excited to further streamline the process for property owners and developers nationwide to use PACE financing."

Prior to Lean & Green Michigan, Bali served as the Executive Director of Michigan's Wayne County Land Bank, where he worked on a wide range of programming to enact commercial and industrial redevelopment.  Bali's prior experience includes practicing as an attorney at Proskauer Rose in the New York and Los Angeles offices, as well as serving as a management consultant at Deloitte UK in London, United Kingdom.

Bali holds a B.A. from Brown University, an M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated to providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, providing expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

