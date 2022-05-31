Pacific Mobile Structures breaks ground on their 11th branch location in San Marcos, Texas, selecting Persons Services Corporation for site development.
SAN MARCOS, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures has been fully operational and serving the State of Texas since December of 2021. The family-owned company specializing in leasing and selling exceptional mobile office space and building innovative modular structures broke ground on their 14-acre physical location in San Marcos, Texas on April 27th.
"I'm excited to be opening our 11th branch office in Texas. This is our second Texas facility. It's going to consist of about 18,000 sq ft of sales office and maintenance facility," said Garth Haakenson, President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures.
Once completed, the property will feature a 13,000-square-foot maintenance shop and a 3,500-square-foot sales office. Indicom finalized the design for the sales office, which is a modular building that will be completed and placed on site in a little over a month.
Persons Services Corporation is the general contractor on the project. Pacific Mobile Structures has a long-standing, strong relationship with Persons and is grateful for all their hard work on this new branch location.
"It's great to have partners like this. We've been working a long time on getting permits set up and as soon as it was ready to go, we gave them [Persons] a call and they were out here and getting after it. It's great to see the progress already in such a short period of time," said Haakenson.
There is a significant core value match between the two companies, and they look forward to continuing to work together.
"On behalf of Persons Services Company and our group, we extend our appreciation for a long-standing, good-working relationship that we've had with Pacific Mobile. We have thoroughly enjoyed our relationship and having a good partner in the business. I'm excited for Pacific Mobile's growth and future in this new market. I hope we can be a part of it as it continues forward," said Bryan J. Shuford, Executive Vice President – Infrastructure Group at Persons Services Corporation.
As the industry leader in leasing and selling modular structures, Pacific Mobile Structures is providing Texas with high-quality mobile office space, permanent modular construction, and storage solutions including restroom and shower facilities, sales and retail offices, break room and conference space, relocatable classrooms, permanent modular construction, administrative and cooperative office buildings, medical clinics, and assembly and institutional space.
"We are thrilled to be serving the Texas market and the Lone Star State. No matter what your individual requirements, you can be assured you're working with a relationship-driven, construction-savvy, experienced firm. Large enough to deliver on big, complex projects almost anywhere in the western United States and Texas. But family-owned and privately held. Which means you'll never catch us cutting corners or compromising on service to please shareholders," said President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures, Garth Haakenson.
This will be the company's 11th branch location in addition to their branches in Chehalis, Washington; Marysville, Washington; Pasco, Washington; Spokane, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Ceres, California; Menifee, California; San Diego, California; and Arizona also in Q2 of 2022.
To learn more about Pacific Mobile Structures' offerings in Texas, call 800.225.6539.
ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES
Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Arizona, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.
Media Contact
Meg Dowaliby, Pacific Mobile Structures, 360.726.2506, meg.dowaliby@pacificmobile.com
SOURCE Pacific Mobile Structures