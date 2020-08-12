Pacific_Rim_Capital_Inc___Logo.jpg
By Pacific Rim Capital, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Rim Capital is announcing that its long time CEO and Co-Founder, David Mirsky, will be retiring at the end of this year.  Marc Mills, President and Co-Founder, will step into the role of CEO. Mr. Mirsky will retain his seat on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Mirsky said, "PRC is in excellent financial shape, full of talent and perfectly positioned to address the needs of our marketplace at this time.  We have built a deep bench of talent over the years and they are doing a fantastic job under difficult circumstances.  Pacific Rim Capital is in great hands and I am looking forward to watching the company grow under Mr. Mills' administration."

Pacific Rim Capital, Inc. was founded by Mr. Mills and Mr. Mirsky in 1990 and has had an unbroken record of profitability since that time.

Contact:
Kellie Bowman
kbowman@pacrimcap.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.