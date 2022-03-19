RENO, Nev., March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Pacific Shore Stones today announced the official opening of a new surfaces showroom and warehouse in Reno, Nevada. With the addition of Reno, the total number of Pacific Shore Stones locations nationwide is now 16. The new location is conveniently located off the picturesque, oak tree-lined Longley Lane, and the showroom will feature inspirational kitchen vignettes using natural stone and quartz. In addition to basic and exotic natural stone choices, premier quartz brands, porcelain, and ultra-compact surfaces will be available.
The indoor warehouse offers a large selection of natural stone slabs including granite, marble, onyx, quartzite, soapstone, and travertine. Several major quartz brands such as Caesarstone, Cambria, LX Hausys, Compac, and Silestone are on offer, as well as Dekton ultracompact surfaces.
The new Reno location will serve the Reno-Sparks area, Carson Valley, Tahoe, Fernley-Fallon, Dayton, and plenty more. Andre Ogorodnik, Operating Partner with Pacific Shore Stones stated: "The move to our newest location in Reno opens up our distribution area to include the territory between Sacramento and Reno and down to Tahoe. Our hand-picked stone slabs and large quartz and premium surface selection enable us to cater to both residential and commercial projects of any size. We are open to the public and look forward to serving homeowners, interior designers, fabricators, architects, and contractors."
The showroom is designed to help inspire visitors with their remodeling projects. As well as the kitchen vignettes and book-matched surface displays in the showroom, the large indoor warehouse has good lighting and an extensive selection of slabs, with plenty of space in the aisles to view material options. The hours of operation will be Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
About Pacific Shore Stones
Pacific Shore Stones is a leading importer of exotic natural stone, quartz and premium surfaces. Established in 2004, the company offers a wide selection of granite, marble, travertine, quartzite, onyx, limestone, soapstone, quartz, and sintered surfaces. Pacific Shore Stones has developed joint ventures with quarries across the world, built on strong relationships, providing access to the finest blocks. The company owners regularly visit quarries in places such as Brazil, Italy, Spain, India, and Turkey, enabling them to keep up with new trends and to purchase unique stones.
The company distributes high quality, hand selected stone through multiple company-owned showrooms across the U.S. Each center has a large inventory of material in a range of colors, plus knowledgeable staff delivering expertise and first-class customer service.
Headquartered in North Hollywood, California, the company has distribution centers open to the public in Arroyo Grande, Bakersfield, Fresno, Irvine, Little Rock, North Hollywood, Olive Branch, Modesto, Oklahoma City, Oxnard, San Antonio, Springdale, Tulsa, Sacramento, and now Reno.
