SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty franchises in the brand's global network, announces that its founder, Brian Arrington, has acquired the ownership interest of his partners Steve Games and Nyda Jones-Church taking complete ownership of the firm effective immediately. Arrington, who was reinstated as CEO at the end of last year after giving up the position in 2017, stated that the buy-out will enable the firm to pursue a new strategic vision.
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty grew into one of the most dominant real estate companies in San Diego and one of the top 20 real estate firms in the United States. In 2018, the firm expanded its reach by acquiring the Sotheby's International Realty affiliation in the Orange County and Coachella Valley markets, allowing for contiguous service territory throughout Southern California, representing over 120 miles of prime coastal real estate and the expanding Desert markets. The company experienced one of its best years in 2019, with over $6B in sales volume, 6,079 closed transactions, and one of the highest per agent productivity of any other real estate firm in Southern California.
Since Arrington stepped back into the CEO position, he has made sweeping operational changes to take advantage of economies of scale and has implemented new and efficient operational structures and systems. Additionally, Arrington brought on a new senior-level leadership team.
Wendy Purvey, Chief Operating Officer. The former CMO of Sotheby's International Realty, who recently joined Pacific Sotheby's International Realty as the company's Chief Strategy Officer, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer.
Ryan Secrist, Vice President and General Manager, San Diego. Formerly the Managing Partner of Venture Sotheby's International Realty, Secrist has been appointed as Vice President of the San Diego region. Secrist has managed top producing teams and offices and has grown many individual agents to the $100 million and $200 million production levels.
Michael Bianchi, Vice President, Orange County. Bianchi, who had served as the Manager of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's Laguna Beach office, has been promoted to Orange County Vice President and now oversees all locations within Orange County.
Rick Hoffman, Regional Manager, Coachella Valley. As the President and COO of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in San Diego, Hoffman brings 40 years of management and sales experience to his role as Regional Manager for Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's Coachella Valley offices.
"Culture is at the core of any successful business, and we are focused on creating an environment where our agents are supported by the tools, resources, management, and leadership necessary to take their business to the next level," says Arrington. "Our strategy is all about quality and raising the bar even higher. We believe in our agents and our extraordinary brand. Since we opened our doors in 2010, I have never been more excited about our momentum and the future of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty."
