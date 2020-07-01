BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank is pleased to announce that Bill Black has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. In this newly created role, Mr. Black will focus on sourcing and evaluating prospective strategic opportunities for the Bank with the goal of generating improved financial results and shareholder value over time. He will serve as a member of the Bank's executive management team and will maintain his primary office in the Bank's New York City location.
"With Bill's extensive track record of success in the investment management arena, he will bring a fresh perspective to our plans for organic and opportunistic growth", said Matt Wagner, President and CEO. "His ability to connect with our current and potential investors, while contributing to our long-term corporate goals are critical as we enter the next phase of our development."
Mr. Black has over 23 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently serving as the Managing Partner of Consector Capital, LP, a successful hedge fund he founded in August 2008. Prior to that he spent two years serving as Vice President of Castle Creek Capital, a private equity firm after several years in the investment management and equity research businesses. Mr. Black is a Chartered Financial Analyst® and a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts. He earned his Bachelors of Arts degree from The Johns Hopkins University where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa.
Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $26 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado. The Bank has 74 full-service branches primarily located in California, with one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.
