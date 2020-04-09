BOULDER, Colo., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pact is thrilled to announce that they have joined forces with Zero Waste Daniel to create an exclusive line of hoodies for both men and women that include beautiful, hand-crafted, 100% recycled patches. This capsule collection was developed to show consumers that sustainable fashion is accessible and serves a global purpose -- which seems more important than ever right now.
"Being able to partner with another pioneer in the fashion revolution is why we were so excited about the collaboration with Zero Waste Daniel," said Brendan Synnott, Pact CEO.
The collection, consisting of two hoodies and a pair of sweat shorts for women and one hoodie for men, are 100% organic, Fair Trade Certified™ pieces from Pact's spring line adorned with unique, handmade patches created from scrap fabric. This limited collection was inspired by both brands' desire to demonstrate how fashion can be eco-conscious and trendy while still being very attainable to the masses.
"Collaborating with Pact is an amazing opportunity to show the value of materials. Using leftover samples from the design process, we were able to create hundreds of pieces of beautiful Upcycled patchwork!" said Daniel Silverstein, Zero Waste Daniel.
The collection drops on April 24, 2020, to highlight Fashion Revolution Day, with a mission to enlighten consumers to care about who made their clothes and the impact they have on the environment. Now, more than ever, consumers are looking for companies who are doing right by people and the planet, while still providing interesting and affordable products. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of where they spend their dollar, and the apparel industry needs to rise to the occasion to show how it can uphold higher environmental and social standards.
Select styles for this Spring capsule collection are available in XS-XL for both men and women and can be purchased at wearpact.com starting April 24, 2020.
About Pact
Founded in 2009, Pact makes exceptionally soft organic cotton basics. Pact's vision is to transform the apparel industry for good by connecting buyers to makers with a traceable supply chain that empowers its people. All apparel made in India is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and made with Fair Trade Certified™ organic cotton. No toxic dyes. No toxic pesticides. No child labor. For more information, visit wearpact.com.
About Zero Waste Daniel
Zero Waste Daniel is a New York-based clothing designer and zero-waste lifestyle pioneer who uses pre-consumer waste sourced from New York City's garment industry, as well as other hard-to-recycle materials, to create his line of genderless clothing and accessories. His story and brand went viral in 2017 with more than 35 million views worldwide on NOW THIS, INSIDER, MASHABLE, and BUZZFEED. Daniel continues to inspire change and make headlines by growing the mission of ending waste culture and redefining sustainable fashion. In 2019, his projects were featured on CNN, BUZZFEED NEWS, PAPER MAGAZINE, and most recently, THE NEW YORK TIMES.