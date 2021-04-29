SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a leading enterprise platform for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage eCommerce advertising, today announced their partnership with world-leading, retail media tech company, CitrusAd. Pacvue's SaaS tool suite will enable advertisers with programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation across retailers.
CitrusAd's growth is impressive; they are currently powering America's fastest growing ecommerce ad network for retailers across grocery, pet, apparel, and other industries to facilitate sponsored product and display media on their eCommerce platforms. In addition to major national retailers, the CitrusAd Ecommerce Ad Network includes up to 25,000 stores and represents $180 Billion in omnichannel sales, numbers that will rapidly grow in 2021 as more contracted retailers go live.
Now, brands have more options to manage their CitrusAd campaigns with the holistic performance data, flexible reporting, and smart optimizations that they have come to appreciate and rely on from both Pacvue and CitrusAd retail media technology. Both platforms are built by eCommerce veterans, and supported by expert teams of practitioners dedicated to guiding eCommerce advertisers through new ad strategies. Alongside CitrusAd, Pacvue offers unified retail media management that incorporates sales, advertising, inventory, and digital shelf intelligence at scale.
"As one of the leaders in the eCommerce advertising industry, we're thrilled to launch our open API platform and welcome Pacvue as a CitrusAd partner. It provides brands and agencies with more options; both our companies are aligned to bring the expertise and innovation to help brands unlock the full advertising potential of the CitrusAd retailer network," said David Haase, Chief Revenue Officer at CitrusAd.
Expanding upon the retail media marketplaces that Pacvue already serves, including Amazon and Walmart, the integration into CitrusAd's open API supports Pacvue's vision of providing a holistic solution for advertising, marketing automation, and retail intelligence to help brands win across eCommerce platforms.
"As advertising options continue to proliferate across the eCommerce industry, marketers are looking for unified technology to help them achieve success at scale," said Melissa Burdick, President of Pacvue. "We're excited to partner with CitrusAd to expand the availability of retailers that brands and agencies can advertise with through the Pacvue tool suite and help marketers uncover opportunities for growth."
About Pacvue
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise platform for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage their eCommerce advertising. Combining the power of holistic performance data with the tools needed to take recommended actions, marketers use Pacvue to programmatically manage their campaigns on Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces in order to lower costs, grow share of voice, and increase sales. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue is the leader in competitive insights, flexible reporting, and intelligent automation, and is consistently first-to-market, empowering marketers to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit http://www.Pacvue.com.
About CitrusAd
CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry's preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers.
