SAN MATEO, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced that Renata Malavazzi has joined the firm as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.
Ms. Malavazzi brings significant experience in private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters. Prior to joining Paine Schwartz, Ms. Malavazzi was a partner of the Corporate team at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in New York.
Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding Partner of Paine Schwartz, said, "We are pleased to welcome Renata to Paine Schwartz. She brings significant expertise managing complex legal and compliance matters in the private equity sector, and her international experience makes her a perfect fit for our global reach."
Ms. Malavazzi said, "I have long respected the team at Paine Schwartz, and it is an honor to join the firm as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. I look forward to supporting the firm's growth and success through its focus on sustainable food chain investing."
About Renata Malavazzi
Renata Malavazzi previously served as a partner in the private equity team at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in New York from 2011 to 2020. Prior to that, she was an associate at Brazilian law firm Cescon Barrieu. Ms. Malavazzi holds a J.D. from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo and an LL.M from the University of Chicago Law School. She was born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
About Paine Schwartz Partners
A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.
