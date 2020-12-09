Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW THROUGH MID AFTERNOON... A PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW WILL OCCUR THROUGH MID AFTERNOON IN PORTIONS OF EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY. A DUSTING TO A FEW TENTHS OF AN INCH OF SNOW ARE POSSIBLE, WITH AN INCH OR TWO IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE POCONOS AND NORTHWEST NEW JERSEY. THOUGH IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED, A FEW SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADS ARE POSSIBLE, AS WELL AS REDUCED VISIBILITY. USE CAUTION TRAVELING.